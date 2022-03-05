Russia says it will not occupy Ukraine and will let the people decide its future

Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and its troops will withdraw once they have fulfilled their objective in the country, where the people will then be able to decide on their future, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, assured today.

“Our objective is the denazification of the regime and the demilitarization of Ukraine so that we have guarantees that there will be no threats coming from Ukraine against Russia,” he told a news conference with international correspondents accredited to the UN.

“We are not going to occupy Ukraine and it will be the Ukrainian people who decide on their political future,” the diplomat said.

He recalled, however, that the Russian Government has already recognized the eastern regions of UkraineLugansk and Donestk, as independent and that this is a fait accompli.

Regarding the rest of the country, he indicated that it will be the people who will decide on the way in which they want to be governed.

Commenting on the diplomatic setbacks he has suffered in recent days Russia in international forums (because of the invasion of Ukraine), the ambassador denied that President Vladimir Putin’s government feels isolated and opined that the lack of support from the vast majority of its traditional allies is due to the fact that the West exerted a strong pressure on them.

A UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine was recently approved by an overwhelming majority and today the Human Rights Council agreed to create a commission to investigate Russia’s crimes during the invasion of Ukraine, without Venezuela, Cuba or China – accustomed to voting along the same lines as Moscow – opposed .

According to Gatilov, “not all countries are in a position to resist pressure from the West and this may explain the outcome of these votes.”

Do they guarantee the life of the president of Ukraine?

Asked if the Russian government is willing to guarantee the life of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky in the event that Russian forces take Kiev, the diplomat said he did not know all the details of the Russian military operation.

On the agreement in principle to create a series of humanitarian corridors in Ukrainethe diplomat confirmed that “it is understood” that in order for them to work there must be an end to hostilities around them.

Humanitarian corridors are intended to allow the entry of humanitarian aid for civilians and the evacuation of the wounded in the midst of conflict situations.

Gatilov confirmed that he was scheduled to meet with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, whose organization the Zelensky government has asked to collaborate with the organization of these runners. (EFE)

