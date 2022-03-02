Russia says its delegation is ready to meet Ukraine’s war mission today

The Russian Presidency has assured this Wednesday that the Russian delegation is prepared to participate this afternoon in a new round of contacts with Ukraine to try to reach an agreement to end the invasion of the country, without clarifying where the meeting will take place .

“Late this afternoon, our delegation will be on the spot waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators. Our delegation will be ready to continue the talk tonight,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said.

Peskov has declined to specify where the meeting will take place, although Vladimir Medinski, advisor to the Russian Presidency, had previously indicated that it will be held on the border between Poland and Belarus. The first meeting took place on Monday at the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

Likewise, the Kremlin spokesman has avoided commenting on the possible results of the contacts and has said that “first it is necessary to predict whether the Ukrainian negotiators will go or not.” “Let’s hope it happens. Our people will be there, ready to sit at the negotiating table,” he reiterated.

“All the necessary conditions to resolve this situation were formulated quite clearly by the President of Russia (Vladimir Putin), including a list of conditions that Putin explained in detail to his interlocutors during international telephone calls,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Peskov has also refused to comment on the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to suspend the broadcasts of the Echo of Moscow radio, adopted on Tuesday, although he has said that Putin is aware of it, according to the Russian agency. Inferfax news.

“We cannot and we are not going to comment on this at all. We’ll see later,” he said. “Of course, the president is aware of the decision. It is a decision of the Prosecutor’s Office, which exercises its powers in this situation and carries out its work,” he added.

The broadcasts of this radio were suspended on Tuesday after criticism from the Russian authorities for its coverage of the war in Ukraine. The outlet’s editor-in-chief, Benedikt Venediktov, later confirmed that broadcasts had been blocked.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the station, which began operating in the early 1990s, of publishing “consciously false information.” The authorities had already accused this outlet and other critics of the authorities of spreading false information about the conflict in the past.

Moscow officially speaks of a “military operation” in Ukraine, not an invasion, and has banned the media from using words like “attack” or “invasion.” On the other hand, the Dozhd news portal has also received a warning of a possible blocking due to its contents.