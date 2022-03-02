Russia says its economy is suffering ‘hard hits’ amid lockdown

Possible scenarios for the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine 3:34

(CNN Business) –– Russia’s economy is suffering a series of “hard blows”, the Kremlin acknowledged on Wednesday, as the country’s growing isolation increases pressure on its faltering financial system.

Apple, ExxonMobil, Ford, Boeing and Airbus have joined the list of companies that have closed or suspended operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions. In addition, the European division of Russia’s largest bank collapsed after heavy withdrawals of its deposits. Also, the ruble weakened again to trade at 112 per US dollar.

“Russia’s economy is suffering heavy blows,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with foreign journalists. “But, there is a certain safety margin, there is potential, there are some plans, we are working on it,” he added.

Peskov’s remarks came while responding to a question about US President Joe Biden’s comment in his State of the Union address that the Russian economy had been left “reeling” by sanctions.

The effects on the financial system

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, said on Wednesday it would pull out all of Europe except Switzerland after banking regulators in Austria forced the closure of its Vienna-based European Union subsidiary. The European Central Bank had warned earlier this week that Sberbank Europe was likely to fail, after customers rushed to withdraw their money following Western sanctions on much of Russia’s financial system.

Sberbank said its subsidiaries faced “an exceptional withdrawal of funds and a number of security concerns regarding its employees and offices,” the group said in a statement. And he added that an order from the Russian central bank had prevented him from rescuing them.

The bank sanctions are part of a broader package of measures the West has taken to cut off funding for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. In fact, the scale of the sanctions is unprecedented against an economy as important as Russia. In that sense, France estimates that Russian assets worth US$1 billion have been frozen. A figure that includes about half of the Russian government’s war reserves.

Russia responds to mitigate blows to its economy

Moscow has responded with a series of emergency measures aimed at preventing financial collapse. Also stop the flow of cash out of the country and protect your foreign exchange reserves. The central bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%. And it prohibited Russian stockbrokers from selling securities held by foreigners.

The Russian stock market was closed on Monday and has not reopened since. The central bank said it would remain closed on Wednesday. The government ordered exporters to exchange 80% of their foreign currency earnings for rubles. And it prohibited Russian residents from making bank transfers outside the country.

On Tuesday, the government said Putin was working on a decree that would prevent foreign companies from ditching their Russian assets. Precisely, an attempt to avoid an exodus of companies that has accelerated this week. Putin also signed a decree banning people from taking more than $10,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency out of the country, state news agencies TASS and RIA reported.

“Conditions in Russia’s financial system and its broader economy are likely to deteriorate further over the coming days and weeks, as sanctions already announced take their toll and future sanctions add to the sustained negative impact,” Kallum Pickering, chief economist at Berenberg, wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

“For the foreseeable future, Russia will remain isolated from the Western world and from major world markets.”

Oil companies lead the exodus of the Russian economy

Russia’s energy riches have not been the direct target of Western sanctions. However, many of the world’s largest oil companies are leaving the country or halting new investment in projects to explore and develop fields.

Moscow is also finding it harder to sell shipments of Russian crude to traders and refiners worried about getting caught in the web of financial sanctions. Tanker operators are also wary of the risk to ships in the Black Sea.

ExxonMobil said on Tuesday it would abandon its latest project in the country, Sakhalin-1, which has been called “one of the largest international direct investments in Russia.” An Exxon subsidiary was the operator of the project, and the company’s decision to pull out will end its more than 25-year presence in Russia.

BP, Shell and Norway’s Equinor have said this week that they intend to exit their Russian businesses amid a likely multibillion-dollar hit to their balance sheets. France’s TotalEnergies halted new investment.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, announced Tuesday that it stopped selling all its products in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. The company also said it has taken steps to limit access to digital services, such as Apple Pay, within Russia. In addition, it indicated that it restricted the availability of Russian state media applications outside the country.

Ford said Tuesday that it will suspend operations in Russia, effective immediately. The automaker has a 50% stake in Ford Sollers, a joint venture with the Russian company Sollers.

Boeing also decided to suspend support for Russian airlines. A company spokesman said Tuesday that Boeing would pause “parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.” And they also “suspended important operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv.”

Airbus also said it would suspend support services and the supply of spare parts to Russian airlines.

CNN’s Charles Riley, Chris Liakos, Vanessa Yurkevich, Matt Egan and Angus Watson contributed to this report.