Russia says NATO wants military action to continue | International | News

Russia today accused NATO of being interested in the continuation of military actions in Ukraine, the scene for a month of a Russian “special military operation” that has left thousands dead and 3.5 million refugees.

“The decision announced at the (NATO) summit to continue offering political and practical support to the kyiv regime demonstrates the interest of the Atlantic Alliance in continuing military actions,” Russian foreign spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said in a statement. release.

At their extraordinary summit in Brussels on the war in Ukraine, the Allied leaders agreed to establish four new international battalions in Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Romania.

As NATO activated the chemical, biological and nuclear defense elements, The United States admitted consultations with its partners on the supply of anti-ship missiles to Ukraine.

Zakharova added: “While calling for negotiations, the North Atlantic bloc has not made a single attempt to push the Ukrainian leadership towards a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas”.

In turn, he regretted that the bloc’s member countries showed “absolute loyalty to Washington” and the will to follow the policy of “total containment of Russia” to the letter.

“Washington can put the NATO summit in its geopolitical wallet. It has succeeded in further disciplining allies in the total containment of our country and in putting pressure on countries capable of making sovereign decisions and implementing independent policy,” he said.

In this context, he stressed, “European aspirations to a supposed strategic autonomy seem simply ridiculous.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned this week that the deployment of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine would spark military clashes between Russian and Atlantic Alliance troops.

“That will entail direct confrontations between Russian and NATO forces, something that we all would not like to avoid, but rather that we declare that they should not take place as a matter of principle,” he said.

At the same time, accused the United States of being interested in prolonging “as much as possible” the current Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

“They hope to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. You can see that they want to keep us as much as possible in a combat state, ”he said. (I)