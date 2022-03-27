Russia says the first phase of the war is over

What about the Russian defense minister? 2:11

<br />

(CNN) — A senior Russian general made some of the most detailed public statements to date on Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, saying Friday that the “first stage” of Russia’s military plan is now complete and his main focus is now on in the east of the country.

“In general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed,” Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Russia’s first deputy chief of staff, told a briefing on Friday. “The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced, which allows us, I emphasize again, to focus the main efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of Donbas.”

Rudskoy’s remarks come as Russia’s progress appears to have stalled around major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia has also failed to achieve air superiority over Ukraine and has suffered heavy personnel losses since the start of the invasion.

“The public and individual experts are wondering what we are doing in the area of ​​the blockaded Ukrainian cities,” Rudskoy said. “These actions are carried out with the aim of causing such damage to the military infrastructure, equipment, personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of which allow us not only to tie down their forces and prevent them from strengthening their grouping in Donbas, but will not allow them to do so until the Russian military completely liberates the DPR and LNR territories.”

Rudskoy was referring to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized on the eve of its invasion.

This is the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield 1:49

The balance of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has stated that the goal of what Russian officials euphemistically refer to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine is the complete demilitarization of the country. Putin has said the war is proceeding according to plan, but Russian forces have suffered heavy losses: Rudskoy told the same briefing that 1,351 servicemen had been killed in Ukraine and 3,825 wounded.

US, NATO and Ukrainian officials estimate the number of Russian casualties to be much higher.

“Initially, we did not plan to storm them in order to avoid destruction and minimize losses among personnel and civilians,” Rudskoy said. “And although we do not exclude such a possibility, nevertheless, as individual groups complete the set tasks, and they are successfully resolved, our forces and means will be concentrated on the main thing – the complete liberation of Donbas.”

It is not clear whether Rudskoy’s statement implies a change of objectives for the Russian military, or simply represents a change in the public message.

The Russian military has claimed that it is not targeting civilians or residential areas, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.