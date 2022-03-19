Russia seems to have a very bad army. That’s not good for civilians (analysis)

Schwarzenegger sends a message to the Russian people about the war 1:43

(CNN) — Accounts of the military problems and ineptitude of the Russian Army during its three-week invasion of Ukraine are too numerous to list.

The proof of Russia’s military problems is in a video of Russian tanks, stuck in a line, being destroyed one by one by the Ukrainians, and in reports of Russian combat deaths, which may already be between 3,000 and more than 10,000.

If that death toll is higher – and we really don’t know– has been noted that would mean that Russian deaths to date could be more than the combat deaths of the US military over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, even though the total number of deaths from those conflicts was far greater than that of the US military in particular.

There are numerous accounts of Russian soldiers who were shocked to learn that they had been sent to war.

CNN spoke to Russians being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine. Nearly a dozen of them have appeared at news conferences, public appearances that may be questionable under the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit countries from needlessly humiliating prisoners of war.

Repentant soldiers in the Russian Army

CNN decided to publish interviews with captured Russian pilots. CNN had the only journalists in the room and at no time did the Ukrainian security services, who were also in the room at all times, intervene or direct CNN or the prisoners to ask or answer specific questions. The interview was conducted in Russian.

One of them, a pilot named Maxim, was filled with anger and regret for what Russia has done.

“This is not just about demilitarizing Ukraine or the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but now cities inhabited by peaceful civilians are being destroyed,” Maxim said. “Even, I don’t know, what can justify, sh*t, the tears of a child, or even worse, the death of innocent people, children.”

There are reports of Russian soldiers who were shocked to learn that they had invaded a country rather than take part in a training exercise. Others have abandoned their posts.

Why has the Russian Army performed so poorly?

Among the most detailed and engaging analyzes cataloging Russia’s weaknesses is an excellent conversation between retired General David Petraeus, who headed the CIA and commanded US forces in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and journalist Peter Bergen. Read it here via CNN Opinion.

Petraeus praised the determination of the Ukrainians: “They are fighting for their national survival, their homeland and their way of life, and they have the advantage of being at home, knowing the terrain and the communities.”

This is how the war is affecting the economy 1:03

But he also described the shortcomings of the Russian Army, which begin with the fact that part of it – a quarter, according to one estimate – is made up of conscripts and not professional soldiers.

The United States also has a selective service for all American men in case a draft is necessary. But while the US conscription is inactive since Vietnam, young Russians can do one-year rotations in the Army. That’s barely enough to get them out of basic formation and into a unit, Petraeus said.

The Russians have had problems with intelligence, communications and vehicles getting stuck in traffic jams, getting stuck in mud and breaking down.

“So in every area of ​​assessment, the Russians, starting with their intelligence assessments and their understanding of the battlefield and their adversary, and then in every aspect of the campaign, right down to small unit operations, have proven woefully inadequate,” argued Petraeus.

Although they have up to 150,000 soldiers involved in Ukraine, that is not enough to occupy Kyiv, let alone the entire country, he said.

Thus two journalists were trapped under a Russian attack 0:54

An incapable Russian Army is not entirely good news

“Militaries that fail can be even more dangerous than those that succeed,” writes Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute, in The Washington Post.

It is precisely their incompetence that can make this war so devastating, he argues.

“There is reason to worry that the ineptitude and lack of professionalism displayed by Russian forces in the first three weeks of the conflict is making the fighting considerably more brutal for civilians than a more competent military would, and increasing the chances that the war will escalate.

The strategy is now to terrorize

Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt was asked Thursday. on CNN. about the apparently indiscriminate use of imprecise weapons in civilian areas, something that, according to him, must be intentional.

“Their job is to terrorize the population. They try to make sure that cities are bombed, that people see this kind of clash and they want the city to capitulate. They want to surround it. They want to bomb it. They want to starve it and have the Russians storm it. This is intentional, and if you are [son] dumb bombs or precision weapons, it doesn’t matter.”

Russian troops use tear gas against protesters 0:55

Photos of a bombed-out theater housing children seeking refuge in the city of Mariupol, a bombed-out maternity hospital and bombed-out apartment buildings have renewed calls for war crimes in this conflict to be prosecuted. But they are also proof of the desperation of the Russians.

“For me, as a layman, I’m not haggling over possible war crimes because that’s clearly what the Russians have resorted to,” James Clapper, the former US Director of National Intelligence, said Thursday on CNN. “And the reason for that, of course, is the fact that they essentially failed in a conventional, tactical attack, so they’re resorting to what they can do, which is wanton destruction and killing of innocent civilians.”

Fear can work both ways

It is clear that, based on the accounts of captured soldiers, this war has taken many Russians by surprise. The Ukrainians can incorporate that into their defense strategy.

“What the Ukrainians have to do is instill fear in the heads of all the soldiers that around the corner there is some civilian or some military that is going to attack them,” Evelyn Farkas, an official of the Pentagon during the Obama administration.

call for reinforcements

Petraeus said it was unclear to him how the Russians would be able to rotate their soldiers out of combat roles, given their stagnant supply lines and their level of commitment.

One indicator may be in a report from Japan’s Defense Ministry, which told the US it saw Russian ships from the Asian side of the country traveling with combat vehicles, perhaps to reinforce the Ukraine front.