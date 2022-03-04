Russia sends a message to all of Ukraine by attacking these civilian areas in Kharkiv

Geolocation proves Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine 1:38

(CNN) —- Three schools bombed, one of them left with a huge hole in the side of the building. Multiple rockets landed on shoppers outside a supermarket. People walking through a park were forced to run to safety as shells exploded around them.



These were some of the attacks residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, have suffered in recent days as Russian forces raided residential areas and targeted civilian infrastructure such as schools, shops, hospitals, apartment blocks and churches.

CNN geolocated and verified 13 incidents involving civilians in the past three days, as attacks in Kharkiv, a city of around 1.5 million people, intensified following resistance from Ukraine.

Most of the attacks took place in the northeastern part of Kharkiv, in the residential area of ​​Saltivka. But other districts in the northwest, southeast and southwest of the city were also affected. The city’s Freedom Square, the center of public life in Kharkiv, is believed to have been hit by a cruise missile, an aide to Ukraine’s interior minister said.

Within 24 hours, 34 civilians were killed and 285 injured, including 10 children, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Thursday morning.

As the Kharkiv offensive escalated, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced on Wednesday that he had launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to Russia’s relentless shelling of Kharkiv, including the deliberate targeting of residential areas with “jet artillery,” as a “war crime” in a late-night speech on Monday.

CNN has analyzed and verified digital evidence, including videos and photos, of various indiscriminate attacks in Kharkiv.

Three schools bombed in one day

At least three schools in Kharkiv were attacked by Russian military strikes on Tuesday, according to videos and photos posted on social media.

In one clip, a school in the northern neighborhood of Saltivka is shown with a large hole in the wall, debris and broken glass strewn across the yard.

“Kharkiv City School number 17,” someone can be heard saying in the video. “It blew up right here, everything is in ruins, everything has fallen, shell fragments everywhere, there’s smoke.”

The other two schools hit by the shelling were just over a kilometer (about 0.6 miles) apart, in an industrial district in the southeastern area of ​​Kharkiv.

Schools have not been in session since the Russian invasion began.

Other schools were indirectly affected during the shelling of central Kharkiv on Tuesday. Viktor Kruglov, the founder of Ranok, a private school, said they managed to evacuate some 54 orphans from a boarding school for blind and visually impaired children just 15 minutes before the blast.

However, 65 people are still hiding in the basement of the school, without electricity or water due to the shelling. They depend on food and water brought by volunteers, according to Valentyna Butenko, director of the non-governmental organization “Right to Choose” (Pravo Vyboru).

The school is located 300 meters (approximately 985 feet) from the epicenter of the explosion in Plaza de la Libertad.

bombed out apartment blocks

This Tuesday, two apartment buildings were directly attacked, outside the municipal hospital number 3 of the city of Kharkiv. The attacks also reached an office building.

In one video, a fire breaks out in a damaged apartment complex across the street from the hospital.

“The building is gone,” someone says in the video.

Another video shows children and family members fleeing the apartment complex and at least two bodies on the ground.

“…animals, just animals,” someone said, apparently referring to those responsible for the military attacks. “People were driving here.”

“A house,” another person said, adding, “Look what they’ve done.”

CNN was unable to identify any military targets in the area.

Other images from the Saltivka neighborhood, which were shared in local media, showed a row of shops, in front of an apartment building, destroyed by the impacts. A nearby building was also seen on fire.

Security camera captures dramatic incident

Five residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv were attacked on Monday, according to a CNN analysis.

What appeared to be surveillance footage from an apartment complex on Velyka Kil’tseva Street captured panicked residents running for safety as rockets exploded around them.

The intense bombardment (at least eight explosions seen but more heard) lasts 20 seconds. As ammunition drops, people are seen fleeing.

The intense bombardment (at least eight explosions seen but more heard) lasts 20 seconds. As ammunition drops, people are seen fleeing. An individual is seen falling to the ground as the explosions continue to impact. A parked car explodes after taking a direct hit. After the hail of explosions stops, the individual who fell appears to crawl away, but then stops moving. CNN does not know what his current condition is.

Apartment complexes on Klochkivska Street in northwestern Kharkiv and Vasylia Stusa Street in eastern Kharkiv were also attacked on Monday.

Multiple Launch Rocket System Attack Near Supermarket

The Saltivka neighborhood was also attacked on Monday by a multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS, for its acronym in English.

Geolocated videos by CNN show several rockets exploding close together near the Equator supermarket, as shoppers rush to safety.

A video shows a rocket booster embedded in the pavement of the street, while some people look at it.

According to the Kharkiv City Council, that bombardment left one civilian woman dead and 31 wounded. The wounded are made up of 15 soldiers and 16 civilians, the City Council reported in a press release. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers.

Dan Kaszeta, a defense specialist and associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank, said the images were consistent with a multiple rocket launch system attack.

“The appearance of at least one image of a rocket booster section lends credence to a rocket attack,” he said.

Commenting on that attack, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister, said: “Kharkiv has just been subjected to a massive bombing of Grad! Dozens of victims.”

He called the situation “a nightmare.”