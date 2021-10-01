Russia sends lead actress on ISS and beats Tom Cruise

You remember the new one Mission Impossible announced last year for Tom Cruise? The Hollywood star should have become the first actor to fly into space, reaching the ISS aboard the scintillating Crew Dragon of SpceX and shooting the first film in history (or at least some scenes) at zero G.

And instead it will be there Russia to win this record. Surprisingly, Roscosmos has in fact announced that on 5 October it will send the Russian actress to the orbiting house Yulia Peresild, who will travel on a Soyuz shuttle with the cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Not only that: the director will also complete the crew Klim Shipenko, who will direct the work for the first take in low orbit. A challenge recalled by the title of the film itself, The Challenge, in which Peresild plays the role of a surgeon called to operate a cosmonaut in space with a heart attack. A scenario that, moreover, anticipates the horizon of long-term missions to deep space, in which having a doctor among the crew may not be a bad idea at all.

Loading... Advertisements

And so goes to Russia the primacy of the inauguration of the cinema on the ISS. After all, the time factor counts a lot in the modern space race, the one it sees Branson beat of a breath Bezos for the first suborbital flight and then Musk smash everyone with the first civilian-only orbit voyage. We will see who will win the next record, in this new vision of space exploration that increasingly intertwines public and private, space tourists and astronauts, entertainment and science.