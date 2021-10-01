News

Russia sends lead actress on ISS and beats Tom Cruise

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

You remember the new one Mission Impossible announced last year for Tom Cruise? The Hollywood star should have become the first actor to fly into space, reaching the ISS aboard the scintillating Crew Dragon of SpceX and shooting the first film in history (or at least some scenes) at zero G.

And instead it will be there Russia to win this record. Surprisingly, Roscosmos has in fact announced that on 5 October it will send the Russian actress to the orbiting house Yulia Peresild, who will travel on a Soyuz shuttle with the cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Not only that: the director will also complete the crew Klim Shipenko, who will direct the work for the first take in low orbit. A challenge recalled by the title of the film itself, The Challenge, in which Peresild plays the role of a surgeon called to operate a cosmonaut in space with a heart attack. A scenario that, moreover, anticipates the horizon of long-term missions to deep space, in which having a doctor among the crew may not be a bad idea at all.

Loading...
Advertisements

And so goes to Russia the primacy of the inauguration of the cinema on the ISS. After all, the time factor counts a lot in the modern space race, the one it sees Branson beat of a breath Bezos for the first suborbital flight and then Musk smash everyone with the first civilian-only orbit voyage. We will see who will win the next record, in this new vision of space exploration that increasingly intertwines public and private, space tourists and astronauts, entertainment and science.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

861
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
757
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
725
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
721
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
660
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
659
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
650
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
645
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
639
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top