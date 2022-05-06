Russia shoots down three planes and 14 drones of the Ukrainian army | News

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday the shooting down of three military aircraft as well as 14 unmanned vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army.

The spokesman for the military body, General Igor Konashénkov, reported in his usual summary that the combat aircraft, corresponding to the Su-24, Su-27 and Su-25 models, were eliminated in the towns of Zmeini, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk.

Similarly, Konashénkov pointed out that two BM-30 “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher projectiles were intercepted in the Tarasovka and Vasílevka areas.

Likewise, he pointed out the destruction of the aircraft belonging to the airfield located in the vicinity of Kirovograd while several aerial equipment was also eliminated at the Kanatovo military airfield, in the city of Nikolaev.

On the other hand, attacks by Russian Air Force troops against 93 infantry targets, 51 artillery targets, as well as 32 command posts were reported.

In addition, five ammunition depots, 61 pieces of military equipment and about 600 soldiers have been neutralized during the last day of operations by the Russian army.

In summary, Konashénkov stated that a cumulative record of 149 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 726 drones, 288 anti-aircraft equipment, 2,834 tanks and 2,646 vehicles has been eliminated since February 24, when Russia’s special military operation began to protect the population of Donbas and demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.