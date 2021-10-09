Russia shoots first movie in space (and mockery Tom Cruise)

The United States (and Tom Cruise’s project) mocked by Russia: the actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Sipenko, accompanied by the astronaut Anton Skaplerov they arrived on International space station after a trip inside the Soyuz spacecraft.

At the moment there are ten on board the ISS, in addition to the film crew there is also the crew. Peresild and Shipenko will return to Earth on October 17 together with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. The International Space Station will be transformed to all intents and purposes into the “in orbit” movie set of the film The Challenge.

Люки между # СоюзМС19 и МКС открыты 🚀👋 Теперь на станции начал работу экипаж в составе 10 человек: Олега Новицкого, Петра Дуброва, Антона Шкаплерова, Клима Шипенко, Юлии Пересильд, Марка Ванде Хая, Шейна Кимброу, Меган Макартур, Тома Песке и Акихико Хошиде. pic.twitter.com/CduT43soM6 – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 5, 2021

In the film Peresild he will play a Russian doctor who will have to face the difficult challenge of operating a sick cosmonaut on space soil because his health conditions prevent him from returning to earth to be rescued and treated. Filming will last 12 days.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space company Roscosmos, said: “Space deserves to be shown in a more professional way,” he said, explaining that he personally modified the script of the film to better represent the reality of space flight. “We describe some real emergencies that could occur there.”

Before Russia took the initiative, NASA had talked to actor Tom Cruise about making a film in orbit.