Russia shuts off gas supplies to Europe and the price skyrockets

The first day of winter freezes temperatures in Europe and diplomatic relations with Moscow, causing gas prices to skyrocket. Driven by seasonal demand and geopolitical tensions where Russia and Germany are the masters, methane reached its all-time highs in the markets of Amsterdam and London, increasing fears about the course of the economic recovery.

The Russian state-owned company Gazprom threw the market into a feverish state by closing the taps of the Yamal gas pipeline, one of the three routes used to convey methane from Russia to the EU via Poland and Germany. A certified stop by the German network operator Gascade after deliveries dropped to 5-6% capacity already over the weekend. Less famous than the controversial Nord Stream 2, Yamal is the smallest of the three gas pipelines that bring methane from Russia to the EU, responsible for around 10% of the supply. But the drop in volumes had an immediate impact on prices. They have traveled at record levels, up 25.6% to 185 euros per megawatt hour (Mwh) in Amsterdam and 23.2% to 466 pounds per British thermal unit (Mmbtu) in London. Going to weigh, together with the price of oil with the WTI at 70.30 dollars per barrel (+ 2.4%) and the Brent at 70.31 dollars (+ 2.5%), also on inflation which, admitted the deputy of the ECB, Luis De Guindos, “is more persistent and less transitory than expected.”

All this while the tension between the Kremlin and the new German government grows higher, between the displacement of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Berlin. If Moscow denies any connection between the closing of the taps and Berlin’s lack of green light to Nord Stream 2 (still under the lens of the German network regulator), the hypotheses that Gazprom manipulates the market on purpose are becoming increasingly pressing in the EU. . With Warsaw bringing the matter to the table of the vice president of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager.

The data collected so far are still insufficient to draw “any kind of conclusion”, but Brussels has sent the Russian company the request for information “to find out if there are any unfairness”, assured the EU head of competition. In the meantime, however, it must face the climate of discord within the Union itself on the response to be given to expensive energy and on the strategies to be adopted to push the green transition. In a first move to give more spending flexibility in favor of the Green Deal, Brussels has decided to end state aid for the most polluting fossil fuels. This is also true for gas-related projects, which will only be approved by the EU “if future-proof”. Or to accompany Eastern Europe out of coal. Possibly by 2023. But the good intentions on state aid collide with the impasse on the taxonomy to decide whether and to what extent nuclear and gas will be considered necessary sources to guarantee the energy transition. The long-awaited decision in recent days has been postponed to a later date. Also because the challenge is played entirely on the Franco-German axis: Paris for nuclear power, Berlin against.