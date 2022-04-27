Russia speaks about the real danger of a Third World War – Europe – International

Russia warned of the “real” threat of a Third World Warahead of a meeting Tuesday between the United States and its allies to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor generated broad Western support for Ukraine, You have received weapons to help you in the war against Russian troops.

But Western powers have been reluctant to deepen their involvement for fear of creating conflict with Russia, that has nuclear weapons.



Speaking to Russian news agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that “the risk of a Third World War is serious” and criticized the Ukrainian approach to the faltering peace talks.

“It’s real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov said.

For months, President Volodimir Zelensky has asked its Western allies for heavy weapons, such as artillery and fighter planeshoping to turn the tide of war with more firepower.

His message began to resonate with several NATO countries that have promised to send heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow.

On a historic trip to kyiv, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken they met with Zelensky and promised $700 million in new aid to Ukraine.

“The first thing to win is to believe that you can win,” Austin told reporters after the meeting with the Ukrainian president.

“They can win if they have good equipment, the right support”, he added. At the invitation of the United States, 40 countries will hold a security summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine, as well as ensuring the country’s security after the end of the war.

Among the invited countries are European allies of Washington, as well as Australia and Japan, who fear that a Russian victory in Ukraine sets a precedent that will fuel China’s territorial ambitions.

are also invited Finland and Swedenhistorically neutral countries who have considered joining NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin is due to talk on Tuesday with his Turkish colleague, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his spokesman told RIA Novosti.

Sergei Lavro, Russian Foreign Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Death and destruction

But far from the diplomatic hustle and bustle, on the front lines, civilians continue to die as fighting continues in Ukraine.

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured on Monday after a Russian rocket hit a railway in the Vinnytsia region.in central Ukraine.

Ukrainian Railways chief Alexander Kamyshin publicized the attacks and accused Moscow of “systematically” destroying railway infrastructure.

Dozens of people were killed earlier this month in Russian attacks on a train station used for evacuations in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

Kharkov, Ukraine’s second largest city, remains partially surrounded and Moscow’s forces are regrouping in the south, but a Russian attempt to advance to Zaporizhia in the east has failed, the Ukrainian defense ministry said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine accused kyiv of shelling one of his towns, wounding two civilians and damaging several houses.

“A village was attacked (…) It is clear that there are civilians injured”wrote in Telegram Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region.

In recent weeks, Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of attacking its territory, including two villages in Belgorod and another in the Bryansk region.

Moscow also accused kyiv of preventing civilians trapped with Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant.from Mariupol, could leave the industrial complex despite a ceasefire announcement.

The Russian Defense Ministry had said it would allow the evacuation of civilians from the plant, where the remnants of the Ukrainian resistance in the port city remain.

But the Russian military said late Monday that no one used the open humanitarian corridor.

“The kyiv authorities have again cynically undermined this humanitarian operation”he said in a statement, accusing the Ukrainian government of “indifference” towards its citizens.

