Russia successfully tests nuclear-capable intercontinental missile amid Ukraine war tensions | Univision World News

Russia successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time on Wednesday. Sarmatwith the ability to carry a nuclear charge and launch it at greater distances at 3,700 miles.
The new generation Sarmat missile was launched from the cosmodrome in Plesetsk and reached its destination at 3,728 miles in the Kurá polygon, on the peninsula of Kamchatka, in eastern Russia.
The launch was broadcast by Russian public television and was presided over by President Vladimir Putin, who took the opportunity in his speech to launch a warning to those who “try to threaten” his country.
“The Sarmat reliably guarantees Russia’s security from external threats and will make them think twice those who in the unrestrained maelstrom of aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country,” Putin said.
Putin unveiled the Sarmat on March 2, 2018, just before his re-election, during an address to the nation. He then warned the West that the Sarmat has a “virtually unlimited range“, hence the US anti-missile system “will have nothing to do”.
However, the Pentagon on Wednesday played down the importance of the first Sarmat test, emphasizing that Moscow had warned them punctually under the nuclear agreements.
Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that “this type of testing is routine and was not a surprise.” “We do not consider her a threat to the US and allies,” he added.
The US and Russia are bound by their nuclear agreements
Russia, Kirby stressed, “adequately” gave the US advance notice of this test, in accordance with treaty obligations. New START.
In February 2021, shortly after arriving at the White House, President Joe Biden agreed with Putin to uphold the New START nuclear arms control treaty for five more years.
The New START limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two powers, on land, sea or air.
A strategic nuclear weapon differs from a tactical nuclear weapon in that the former are aimed at large targets while the latter are for specific targets.
On Putin’s comments that the Sarmat is a guarantee “in the face of threats”, a senior US defense official told the agency AFP that they were of “little use”.
“We find that rhetoric pointless, given the current context of things, and it’s certainly not the sort of thing we’d expect from a responsible nuclear powerespecially in the current environment,” the official said.
