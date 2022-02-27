Russia suffers an “unprecedented” computer attack against its websites

Russia has suffered an “unprecedented computer attack” against its websites. The Russian Ministry for Digital Development has confirmed that institutional websites, with that of the Kremlin at the head, are under an “unprecedented computer attack” that has been repelled “successfully” in most cases, according to a statement.

“The Ministry of Digital Transformation is facing an unprecedented scale of cyber attacks. On February 26, more than 50 DDoS attacks with a capacity of more than 1 TB were recorded, as well as a series of professional attacks targeting the portal of public services” , according to the Ministry.

official sources

Constant cyber attacks are being recorded on the Kremlin website

“All the attacks were successfully repelled by specialists from the security center,” the authorities added.

The Russian Government’s own spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, confirmed that the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation is “recording constant cyber attacks on the Kremlin website.” “The attacks continue. The website often crashes,” Peskov said.

The Russian government has assured users that their data on public service portals are safely protected against this kind of attack, according to the statement collected by the TASS agency.

Threat

The Anonymous collective had declared “cyberwar” on Putin this Saturday

This same Saturday, the specialized portal NetBlocks reported on its Twitter account that several government websites, including those of the Kremlin, the State Duma and the Ministry of Defense, were inactive.

According to portal experts, the erratic activity on these portals was consistent with that exhibited in “previous computer attacks.”

The Anonymous collective had declared “cyberwar” on the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday before the invasion of Ukraine, and has warned him that his government web infrastructure will face “unprecedented” attacks.

read also

In a video broadcast on YouTube, in which Anonymous has censored the “aggressive regime” in Russia, a representative of the group has indicated that, in recent days, many Russian government sites have suffered cyberattacks and has warned Putin that “this is just the beginning”.

“Your secrets will no longer be safe,” he added, before highlighting the possibility that “key components of the Russian government infrastructure” could be hacked.





Participate in the Discussion

Participation



