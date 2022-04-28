Russia suffers on the battlefield and on the global stage: Is it time for Putin to look for a way out?

WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin protested to visitors to the Kremlin on Monday that his enemies were trying to “win on the battlefield” and “destroy Russia from within.” For once, he wasn’t just being paranoid.

The West’s resolve is hardening on the Ukraine war. For months, the Joe Biden administration pleaded with Putin to find an “off ramp” from the confrontation. Now the openly stated goal of the United States is to help Ukraine defeat Russia and disable Putin’s war machine from threatening its neighbors in the future.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a man careful with his words, said it plainly Monday after a trip to kyiv to bolster Ukraine’s resistance: “We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kind of things he has done in invading Ukraine.” Austin repeated that message Tuesday after talks with NATO allies in Germany.

Austin, Zelensky and Blinken in kyiv

This is one high risk strategy: Efforts to degrade another country’s power by military and economic means usually don’t end well, and I asked the White House to explain the comments. “We want Ukraine to win,” a National Security Council spokesman responded. “We intend to make this invasion a strategic failure for Russia. One of our goals has been to limit Russia’s ability to do something like this again.”

The West’s assessment as it tightens the screws was put bluntly on Monday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “Russia is failing; Ukraine is succeeding.” That is certainly true after the first two months of the war, but the bloodiest days of this campaign could be yet to come. The questions ahead are whether the pressure strategy will succeed in crippling Putin and at what cost.

The Russian military has been crippled, so far. The most accurate damage assessment I’ve seen comes from Ben Wallace, Britain’s defense secretary. He said in a speech Monday that 15,000 Russians have been killed, 2,000 armored vehicles have been destroyed and 60 helicopters and fighter jets have been shot down. Russia’s massive invasion army of 120 battalions has suffered a 25% loss in combat strengthWallace said. That’s a body shot.

A rough composite portrait of the humans represented by these numbers comes from Mediazone, a Russian independent media group. The researchers analyzed 1,744 reports of specific Russian deaths. They found heavy losses among elite paratroopers, marines, and special forces. At least 317 of the reported dead were officers; 44 held the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher. The fallen soldiers came disproportionately from the poor regions of Dagestan in the Caucasus Mountains and Buryatia in eastern Siberia.

The Biden administration says it has been warning Russia for months about the consequences of the invasion. But Putin evidently did not take the warnings seriously.. He rolled his tanks and missile launchers toward kyiv on February 24 hoping for a quick capitulation. When that failed, he relaunched the campaign as an assault on the southeastern region known as Donbass.

United States President Joe Biden delivers a speech on April 22, 2022, at t Green River College, Auburn, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

“Never again” is the mantra of the West in this war, as it was after 1945. To defeat Putin, the United States and its NATO allies are pumping arms and ammunition into Ukraine at an astonishing rate. But the truly decisive tactic will be to stifle the Russian war machine through economic sanctions.

This economic squeeze is just beginning, but a Biden administration official described some early effects. US exports to Russia are down 80% from a year ago; items subject to export controls have fallen by 99% in value. Precision-guided missiles that rely on foreign semiconductor chips will not be replaced once supplies run out. Tank production at two Russian plants has been halted due to a lack of foreign parts, according to Ukrainian reports.

Russian sources of income are slowly evaporatinga European official told me. Buyers are avoiding Russian oil in tankers at sea. The brain drain is accelerating; Between 50,000 and 70,000 IT specialists have fled the country, a Russian tech group reports, with 100,000 more expected to leave in April. The official predicted that Russia’s economy will contract between 8.5 and 15% this year.

An exchange house in Moscow ALEXANDER NEMENOV – AFP

Russia’s global power is fading in other ways. Moscow’s candidates were defeated this month in elections to four United Nations bodies. Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council. The International Telecommunications Union has rejected Russian candidates for four study groups evaluating communication problems. The Kremlin’s dreams of technological leadership are dying on the plains of Ukraine, along with its soldiers.

What are the dangers as Russian casualties mount, the economy tightens, and Moscow gradually loses the power to invade its neighbors? Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday that “NATO, in essence, is going to war with Russia through a proxy,” citing the danger of a nuclear conflict. “The risk is serious,” he said. “It should not be underestimated.” Austin dismissed Lavrov’s rhetoric as “very dangerous and useless.”

Superpowers sometimes lose ill-calculated wars. That happened to the United States in Vietnam and Afghanistan, and it could be the fate of Russia in Ukraine. The off-ramp must surely look more attractive to Putin now than it did several months ago.