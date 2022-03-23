Russia summons US ambassador over Biden’s remarks on Putin

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the US ambassador to MoscowJohn Sullivan, for “unacceptable” statements by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Sullivan was served with a protest note following “recent unacceptable statements made by the tenant of the White HouseJoe Bidenabout the president of Russia,” according to an official statement.

the president of United States last Thursday raised the tone against his Russian counterpart by describing him as a “murderous dictator” who has authorized “inhuman” attacks against Ukraine.

The note indicates that the US president’s statements, “unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, put Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture.”

Moscow warned the US diplomat that “hostile actions taken against Russia would receive a firm and decisive rejection”.

The Chancellery Russia also drew the American diplomat’s attention to the need to ensure normal working conditions for Russian diplomatic missions in the United Statesincluding its uninterrupted operation.

EFE