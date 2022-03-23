Russia summons US ambassador over Biden’s remarks on Putin

James 43 mins ago News, US Leave a comment 36 Views

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the US ambassador to MoscowJohn Sullivan, for some “unacceptable” statements by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Sullivan was served with a protest note following “recent unacceptable statements made by the tenant of the White HouseJoe Bidenabout the president of Russia,” according to an official statement.

the president of United States last Thursday raised the tone against his Russian counterpart by describing him as a “murderous dictator” who has authorized “inhuman” attacks against Ukraine.

The note indicates that the US president’s statements, “unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, put Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture.”

Moscow warned the US diplomat that “hostile actions taken against Russia would receive a firm and decisive rejection”.

The Chancellery Russia also drew the American diplomat’s attention to the need to ensure normal working conditions for Russian diplomatic missions in the United Statesincluding its uninterrupted operation.

EFE

Source link

About James

Check Also

AMLO questions the US for approving money for Ukraine and not supporting Central America – El Financiero

President López Obrador criticized this Tuesday the United States Congress for approving a millionaire budget …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved