Russia suspends its cooperation with the United States for the International Space Station

the space agency Roscosmos from Russia stop working with POT and other western space agencies in the International Space Station (ISS, for its acronym in English).

This Saturday, the director of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, criticized international sanctions against Russia and said that normal cooperation between the space agency and its Western counterparts would only be possible after they were lifted.

“The purpose of the sanctions is to destroy the Russian economy, plunge our people into despair and hunger, and bring our country to its knees. It is clear that they will not succeed, but the intentions are clear,” Rogozin said in a tweet. “That is why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between the partners in the International Space Station and other projects is only possible with the total and unconditional elimination of illegal sanctions.”

The end of cooperation?

Rogozin said that Roscosmos would present proposals to finalize its work with the POT and other international space agencies to Russian authorities, but it is not yet clear how the decision would affect the space station.

The change of heart is strange after Russia brought to Earth the American Mark Vande Hei and the own POT noted that he was still on good terms with the Russian agency on the road to cooperation by the end of decades.

The ISS it is not owned by a single country. The United States, the European Union, Russia, Canada and Japan operate the station through a cooperation agreement between the countries. Roscosmos, however, it is essential for ISS. The Russian Orbital Segment handles guidance control for the entire station.

The United States and many other countries imposed harsh sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Among other effects, those sanctions have caused average Russians to lose access to many Western-made services, including services from Apple and Google. They have also made it difficult for Russian companies to withdraw profits from online marketplace platforms like Steam.

The ISS It is not the first joint space program to see its future shrouded in uncertainty due to growing tensions between the West and Russia. In March, Roscosmos said it would not carry OneWeb’s Internet satellites into space until the United States government United Kingdom sell his stake in the company. That same month, the European Space Agency announced that it was suspending its joint ExoMars mission with Roscosmos.

