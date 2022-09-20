Russia targets US satellites: “They can become legitimate targets for retaliation”

Russia is pointing at satellites private Americans that ‘are crowding’ Earth’s orbit.

The declaration was given by the Russian delegation in the General Assembly of the United Nations and indicates a ‘condemnation’ of the North American country for allowing this situation.

Fear of espionage and attacks

In accordance with Russia, the satellites they can become a ‘legitimate target’ if they are used against you.

Konstantin Vorontsov, member of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and head of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs delegation in the country, argued in the statement that the delegation “would like to highlight an extremely dangerous trend that goes beyond the harmless use of outer space technologies and has been made evident during the events in Ukraine”.

Vorontsov also accused USA and its allies from using their commercial infrastructure in space “for military purposes,” arguing that “our colleagues do not seem to realize that such actions do in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts.”

Thus, “quasi-civilian infrastructure may become a legitimate target for retaliation.”

Are you talking about Starlink?

One of the private satellites that has gone against Russian interests is the project starlink, of Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX.

star link He has been sent to Ukraine to keep authorities in communication and online amid his defense of the country against the Russian onslaught.

“It is clear that star link has become an important part of Ukraine’s command, control and communication system in parts of the country,” tweeted Shashank Joshi of The Economist.

Musk has clearly considered the possibility that star link become a target and said earlier this year that “we can launch satellites faster than they can launch anti-satellite missiles.

