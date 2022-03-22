Russia, the anti-Covid mission in Lombardy and Italy’s niet: “They wanted carte blanche”

“They had an agenda and they asked for carte blanche. They wanted to reclaim the entire area of ​​Lombardy involved. Paradoxically it was not a wrong idea, but this also included public offices and sensitive objectives ». Agostino Miozzo, former president of the Scientific Technical Committee, recounts the meeting he held at the Ministry of Defense two years ago. That is, a few days after that, following a phone call between Giuseppe Conte And Vladimir PutinMoscow launched the operation “From Russia with love“And sent to Italy a dozen military cargo planes with (few) masks, (few) lung ventilators that later proved to be inefficient, at least 7 military vehicles (including one that apparently bore the word” mobile information unit “) and 104 people, but only 28 doctors and 4 nurses.

However, the list is imprecise because it was never made known. In any case, two days after landing at Pratica di Mare airport, when the reclamation operations were about to begin in Bergamo, an outbreak of infections, the Russian delegation led by General Sergey Kikot met the leaders of the then health management. Together with Miozzo were the commander of the Joint Operational Command Luciano Portolano and Fabio Ciciliano, secretary of the CTS. “We told them that they should have concentrated on RSA and health structures in the most troubled area” recalls Miozzo, but they claimed they had a “political agreement of the highest level” and could do anything. “We opposed it,” and Kikot then, disturbed, first reported to Moscow and then interrupted the meeting. The Russians thought they could move without constraints between the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, perhaps as far as Ghedi, the small town in the lower Brescia area that hosts a NATO base and at least twenty US nuclear warheads. Impossible today to establish it with certainty, but some doubts remain.

THE DECLARATIONS

Especially in the light of the words with which Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov, director of the European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, appointed Knight of Merit of the Italian Republic and Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy by the Conte I and II governments, threatened Minister Lorenzo Guerini and – recalling precisely the aid agreements sent in 2020 – feared “irreversible consequences” if Italy joins new sanctions against Moscow. What were the contours of the agreement the Kremlin talks about is not known. For some American media, the Sputnik vaccine would have to do with it, which was “developed from the DNA of a Russian citizen who tested positive in Italy”. Assumptions for now.

“I don’t know if there were agreements for the transfer of data on Covid or some commercial agreement” between Conte and Putin “because it is an aspect on which we have not asked for clarification”, “but if the idea of ​​the Russians was to steal information on our territory , this was not allowed to him ». Every Russian move in the Peninsula “has been kept under control by the Defense and the security apparatuses.” This is explained by Adolfo Urso, president of Copasir who “even recently” (and therefore not only during the past intelligence management) questioned the Aisi and Aise leaders to make sure that “the mission would take place exclusively in the health sector”. That is, as the report filed in the Senate also confirms, the Russians were always “accompanied” by the Italian military. After all, “it was clear to everyone that the people who arrived were straddling health, military and secret services” explain two other members of the Committee. It is therefore inevitable that the controversy mounts.

While the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi pushes for “a parliamentary commission of inquiry”, Conte instead first in a note and then in an interview with Corriere tries to slow down: “The story is very clear and transparent: in a moment of extreme difficulty was on the part of Russia and Putin offering the willingness to send a group of medical workers, escorted by the military, due to the great experience they had gained in this sector in previous pandemics “, explains the leader of the M5S . “I would say that all the insinuations, allusions, concerns that arise today have no basis.” A slowdown that, however, risks turning into a casus belli within the 5S compared to the honors awarded to Paramonov (the process for the revocation was started yesterday). “From the documentation and the tests carried out, it appears that they were delivered to him on the proposal of the Foreign Minister and that the delivery of the star of Italy was granted by the Foreign Ministry without involving the Prime Minister,” he said yesterday, downloading the entire affair on the former foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and, above all, on the “enemy” Luigi Di Maio.