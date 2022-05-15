Russia threatened to destroy Finland in just 10 seconds

A key official of Vladimir Putin threatened to bomb Britain Finland with its Satan 2 hypersonic missile in 10 seconds.

Finland, whose president communicated this Saturday with Putin to reveal his plans to join NATO, “it would be annihilated in 10 seconds”, boasted the deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Duma, Aleksey Zhuravlyov. And he added that his country is also capable of attacking the UK in 200 seconds.

“If Finland wants to join this bloc (by NATO), our objective will be absolutely legitimate: we will question the existence of this state. It is logical”, declared Zhuravlyov, according to Daily Mail. And he ironized: “The Finns should be grateful to Russia for its statehood, for the fact that Finland exists as a country”.

“If you threaten our state, here is the Sarmat (Satan-2 missile) for you, and there will be nuclear ashes from you if you think that Russia should not exist,” he added.

Zhuravlyov was even more graphic: “We can attack with a Sarmat from Siberia, and even reach the United Kingdom. And if we attack from Kaliningrad, the range time of the hypersonic is 200 seconds. At the Finnish border we will not have strategic weapons, but Kinzhal class, one that will reach Finland in 20 seconds, or even 10″.

The remarks come after Russia cut off electricity supplies to Finland this morning and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö contacted Putin to make official his intentions to join NATO.

“The conversation was direct and blunt and went off without a hitch. Avoiding tensions was considered important,” the Finnish head of state said in a statement. Finnish leaders have been in favor of accession to the NATO and the official candidacy is expected to be presented on Sunday.

This decision is a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine and the Finnish candidacy will probably be followed by that of Sweden in the coming days.

Russia’s electricity exports to Finland were suspended from Friday to Saturday night, hours after the announcement by the Russian energy supplier, a Finnish official in the sector told AFP.

The company responsible for the import of Russian electricity in Finland, RAO Nordic, with 100% of its Russian capital, had announced on Friday that the supply would be suspended due to non-payments, at a time when Finland is preparing to present its candidacy for the NATO.

Russia’s exports to Finland “are currently zero. This has been the case since midnight (9:00 p.m. GMT), as announced,” Timo Kaukonen, head of operations at Fingrid, the Finnish operator, told AFP.

The network works thanks to imports from Sweden, according to real-time information from Fingrid, which announced last Friday that it could perfectly do without Russian electricity.

Helsinki-based RAO Nordic is a subsidiary of the Russian company InterRAO. On Friday, he justified his decision by the non-payment of electricity supplied to Finland since May 6.

No details were given on whether these payment problems are related to European sanctions against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement of the end of electricity supply to Finland coincides with an increase in tension between the two countries due to the will of the Nordic country to present its candidacy for NATO in the coming days, probably on Sunday.