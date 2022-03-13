Russia threatens NASA to leave an astronaut abandoned in space – Prensa Libre

Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos published a video where he warns that he will leave Vande Hei on the ISS, after spending 355 days in space, the American astronaut plans to travel back to Earth with two Russian cosmonauts.

Mark Vande Hei, one of the astronauts with a record for the longest flight, could become an indirect victim of the conflict, after the Russian Space Agency threatened NASA to abandon him in space.

In recent days, the American astronaut worked on a study of the security system against space fires together with his Russian counterpart, Pyotr Dobrov. However, if the Rogozin makes good on her threat, Vande Hei would not be able to land in Kazakhstan for three weeks.

The threat from the head of Roscosmos came after the announcement of a new package that will affect the Russian aerospace industry.

A few days ago, US President Joe Biden cut high-tech imports from Russia in half, warning that they will degrade his space program system.