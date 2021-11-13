World

Russia threatens the Dutch skies, two Putin fighters on the North Sea intercepted – Il Tempo

Two hunting russi have been intercepted by Belgian F-16 fighters as they flew over the North Sea in the NATO area of ​​responsibilityHolland. This was announced by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

THE Tupolev TU-160 Blackjack, flew over the area without notifying the Dutch authorities. Belgian planes escorted Russian fighters to the area of ​​responsibility of the UK where British planes entered the field. Netherlands and Belgium alternatively they ensure the defense of the airspace above the Benelux.

Tsar Putin does not open the gas tap. But the bills risk another boom

“It happens from time to time that Russian military planes enter NATO airspace without identifying themselves,” the ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, speaking with reporters in Washington about the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine, explained: “We do not know the intentions of the Russia, but we know what we have seen in the past: Russia’s massive deployment of forces on the borders of theUkraine, accused of some kind of provocation by Ukraine and then invasion. This is what they did in 2014 ».

“Given what they have done in the past, we have real concerns about what we are seeing in the present,” said Blinken, adding that the USA I am “in very close consultation with European allies and partners on this”

Source link

