Russia threatens to attack Western arms shipments to Ukraine

Russia warned this Saturday to United States that his troops could attack Western arms shipments to Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing for a fortnight.

This was stated by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergei Ryabkovwho considered the sending of weapons to the Ukrainian forces by the West as a dangerous act.

“We have warned the United States that the delivery of arms that they are orchestrating from a series of countries is not only a dangerous act, but also makes these convoys legitimate targets,” he told Pervy Kanal television channel.

The official of the Russian Foreign Ministry he particularly cited man-portable air defense systems and anti-tank missile systems.

About security guarantees

Riabkov also said that the “security guarantees” that Russia required to Westincluding that Ukraine would never enter NATO, they were no longer valid.

“The situation has completely changed. The question now is to achieve the implementation of our leaders’ goals,” he said, referring to the “demilitarization” of Ukraine demanded by the kremlin.

“If the Americans are willing, we can, of course, resume dialogue,” he added, noting that Moscow was willing, especially on the issue of agreements on limiting nuclear arsenals. “It all depends on Washington,” she stressed.

(With information from AFP)

