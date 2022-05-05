Russia to destroy arms shipments sent by NATO to Ukraine | News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Moscow could destroy arms shipments from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries arriving in Ukraine.

Shoigu made the warning at a meeting with Russia’s top defense officials, noting that the United States and its NATO allies continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Russian troops together with the forces of the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk republics are controlling more areas of Donbas, and will continue to carry out their tasks, the minister said.

For the safe evacuation of civilians from combat zones, humanitarian corridors are opened daily, and the Russian armed forces actively provide humanitarian assistance to residents living in the cities controlled by the forces,” he said.

According to him, the Russian army is actively providing humanitarian assistance to the citizens of the liberated cities. “A total of 967 humanitarian actions were carried out, during which 279 settlements received 17,567 tons of cargo,” Shoigu said.

Mariupol is controlled by Russian military personnel, Shoigu said. “Peaceful life is being established in the territories of Luganstk, Donetsk and Ukraine liberated from the nationalists. Even in Mariupol, the largest industrial and transportation center on the Sea of ​​Azov,” Shoigu said.

“According to the instructions of the Supreme Commander, the remains of the militants located in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant are securely blocked around the entire perimeter of this territory.”

Shoigu said that they have made repeated proposals to Ukrainian nationalists to release civilians and lay down their arms with a guarantee of saving lives and dignified treatment in accordance with international law that they have ignored. We continue with these attempts,” Shoigu said.