Russia to suspend gas supplies to Poland from Wednesday

Natural gas, Putin’s weapon to put pressure on the world 3:24

London (CNN Business) — In a shocking escalation of tensions with the West, Russian energy giant Gazprom has informed Poland’s state-owned gas company PGNiG that it will “totally suspend” gas supplies via the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning, PGNiG reported. in a statement Tuesday.



“On April 26, Gazprom informed PGNiG of its intention to completely suspend deliveries under the Yamal gas pipeline contract, at the beginning of the contract day on April 27,” the statement said.

The news sent US natural gas futures up around 3% on Tuesday.

Gazprom did not confirm the cessation of Russian gas supplies to Poland, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov.

However, Kupriyanov stressed that Poland must pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles, a demand rejected by Warsaw.

Last month, Russia gave “unfriendly” nations an ultimatum to pay for their energy in rubles from April 1 or risk running out of vital supplies. But the flow of gas had not stopped.

The Kremlin said payments for gas being delivered at the time of its announcement would be due towards the end of April or early May, so Russia did not immediately cut off the flow of gas to Europe.

The threat from President Vladimir Putin has shaken Europe, which cannot keep its economy running for long without Russian energy. Moscow sent a clear signal that at some point it might reduce natural gas flows, perhaps to deter or respond to even tougher Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

PGNiG said it is prepared to obtain gas from several sources, including gas connections on its western and southern borders, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northwestern port city of Swinoujscie.

It also said its underground gas storage is nearly 80% full.

“The balance is completed with the national gas production and the fuel reserves accumulated in the underground gas stores. Currently, the level of the stores is around 80% and is significantly higher than in the corresponding period of previous years. “, he added.

The Polish gas company said that currently all deliveries to customers are made according to their needs, adding that the company is monitoring the situation and is prepared for various scenarios.

Poland’s Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said Tuesday that there will be no shortage of gas in Poland despite the cessation of exports by Russia.

“Poland has the necessary gas reserves and supply sources that protect our security: we have been effectively independent of Russia for years,” he said in a tweet.

“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” the minister wrote.

— CNN’s Anna Odzeniak and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.