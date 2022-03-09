Russia, today’s news from the war

President Zelensky addressed the British Parliament: “We will not surrender as you have not surrendered to the Nazis”. Great Britain has introduced the “crime” of overflighting its airspace for Russian flights, explaining that the aircraft can “be hijacked” by local authorities. The goal, he added, is to “stifle the ability of Putin’s friends to continue to live normally while thousands of people die”. IAEA alarm: “Lost contact with control instruments in Chernobyl”. Italy evaluates restrictions on the export of raw materials. The BBC returns to Russia and resumes broadcasts in English. After McDonald’s, Coca Cola also suspends its activities in Russia.

03.32 Wsj: “Saudi-Emirati leaders reject Biden’s phone call”

Smacco for the White House, which unsuccessfully tried to arrange a phone call between Joe Biden and the de facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the Emirates while he was working on building an international coalition to support Kiev and curb oil prices. The Wall Street Journal writes it. Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirati Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan have refused to speak to Biden in recent weeks, disappointed by weak US support in the war in Yemen and worried about the Iran nuclear deal. According to the newspaper, which cites US and Middle Eastern leaders, Bin Salman also wants legal immunity in the US, where he has various pending lawsuits, including that for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

03.22 Russia, full control over Zaporizhzhya power plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant would now be under full control of the Russian military forces. This was reported by the Russian National Guard. About 240 Ukrainian soldiers guarding the plant would have laid down their weapons “to go home”, add the military from Moscow, who specify that the activities of the plant continue regularly.

03.15 US intelligence, for Putin a war that he cannot afford to lose

“We assess that Putin feels afflicted that the West does not grant him the appropriate deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose,” said National Intelligence director Avril Haines in a congressional hearing. . “We think it is unlikely that Putin will be held back by the obstacles encountered so far and will instead intensify, redouble his efforts to achieve Ukrainian disarmament, neutrality and prevent further integration with the US and NATO if he fails to do so with diplomatic negotiations,” he added. she.

02.40 Kiev, Russians torture Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant staff

“The Russian occupation forces torture the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to the information in our possession, the occupiers forced the management to record a message to use it for propaganda purposes”. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announces it on his Facebook page. “The staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been held hostage for four days – underlines the minister -. There are about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 units of heavy equipment inside the plant. The staff are physically and psychologically exhausted. We appeal to our staff. international partners to take all measures to withdraw the Russian occupation forces from their military objectives and close the airspace over Ukraine “.

02.35 Oil: Brent futures reach 130 dollars a barrel

Brent futures rose 1.8% to $ 130.59 a barrel, while WTI futures gained 1.4% to $ 125.24.

01.59 Biden on Twitter: Putin will not win, he cannot keep the country

“This must be clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city, but he will never be able to take the country.” The president of the United States, Joe Biden, writes it on Twitter

00.30 The Pentagon, “Serious concerns about jets from Poland”

The Pentagon appears to reject Poland’s offer to make its MiG-29 fighter jets available to the United States at a base in Germany, in response to Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, calling the offer “unworkable” . Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, in a statement, said the prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base in Germany “to fly into an airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance “. “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies on this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe that Poland’s proposal is a sustainable one,” added Kirby.

00.01 Ukraine: Fitch, risk of imminent default for Russia

Fitch downgraded the Russian Federation’s rating from `B ‘to` C’ due to the sanctioning effects of the invasion of Ukraine, noting in a note the risk of “imminent default” of the debt.