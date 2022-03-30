Russia-Ukraine advances? 5 keys this Wednesday in the Stock Market By Investing.com







By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Investors are still keeping an eye on the talks between Russia and Ukraine, following reported progress on Tuesday.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks today.

Oil rises slightly today, with the around $110.

Cryptocurrencies hit the brakes this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Russia-Ukraine negotiations continue

A new round of negotiations began yesterday, Tuesday, between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey, which are expected to continue today and tomorrow.

Within the framework of these talks, Moscow has announced that it is reducing its military activity in kyiv and Chernigov and the head of its delegation, Vladimir Medinski, who has described the talks as “constructive”, has alluded for the first time to the possibility of a ” treaty” with Ukraine and has emphasized that Russia is advancing “two steps towards de-escalation”, one military and the other political.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is willing not to promote its entry into NATO if it receives guarantees of protection against military aggression from a group of ten countries, including the five members of the United Nations Security Council, collects EFE.

2. Lagarde speaks (ECB)

At 10:00 Spanish time we will be waiting for the statements of , President of the ECB, in case she reveals any strategy of the organization regarding a possible rise in interest rates in this 2022.

3. Crypto stops

The cryptocurrency sector stops its upward trend this Wednesday. He is listed at $47,000 and he at $3,300.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls -1.7%. The one from Hong Kong gains 1.2% and he scores 1.3%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the green. The closings of the S&P 500 (1.2%), (1.8%) and (0.9%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the and for Spain, the , the and for Italy stand out, as well as consumer confidence in and for the .

In the United States we will know the , the and the .

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/