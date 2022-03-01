Russia-Ukraine | Anonymous hacked Vladimir Putin’s luxurious yacht and “sent him to hell” | AnonLeaks | Ryan Gallagher | Graceful | TECHNOLOGY

As part of one of its actions after declaring “cyber war” on Russia, Anonymous – the well-known hacker activist group – managed to penetrate the defenses of the Graceful, the US$100 million luxury yacht that Russian President Vladimir Putin has among his possessions, thus compromising information such as their location in the world. It was Anonleaks, part of the group, who claimed responsibility for this attack.

The Times reported that the three-deck vessel was sent to Germany’s Blohm-Voss shipyard since September for refurbishment work such as two new decks, hull cleaning and engine reconditioning. However, before the war began, Putin ordered the Graceful to return from Hamburg to Kaliningrad, part of Russian territory.

Ryan Gallagher, journalist for Bloomberg, reported that Anonleaks – on behalf of Anonymous – hacked the Automatic Identification System (SAI) by which ships are tracked around the world and managed to make it appear to have crashed on the Snake Island of the Ukraine. The group even changed the name of this place in the geolocator and put it “hell”.

“They changed the destination of the yacht to “hell”, Anonymous and AnonLeaks also changed their call sign to “FCKPTN”. They said they wanted to bring the yacht into the purview of sanctions packages, as well as ‘put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times.’”Gallagher mentioned in a thread posted on his official Twitter account.

The journalist also indicated that the violation was intended to “put the Russian leader on alert” since, as is evident, the Graceful did not even move from its location and it was only an alteration of this locator.

Despite weeks of diplomatic efforts, Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. Kiev’s Western allies have vowed to respond harshly to the invasion.