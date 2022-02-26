Russia: Ukraine asks ‘voluntary hackers’ for help

After Ukraine’s appointed ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko request technological help to strengthen “our cybersecurity capabilities”. More and more volunteers are joining the cause.

“Ukrainian cyber community! It’s time to get involved in the cyber defense of our country”said one post, according to Reuters. The application asked hackers and computer security experts to submit via Google Docs, their specialties, whether expert in spyware, ransomware, etc.

According to Reuters information, the co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kiev, Yegor Aushev, wrote the post soliciting hackers at the request of a senior government official. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

the cyber front

computer security firm Cyber ​​Unit Technologies Aushev is known for working closely with the Ukrainian government in defending critical infrastructure.

Aushev said the volunteers will be divided into defensive and offensive cyber units. The defensive unit will focus on the water and power systems. While the offensive units will help the army to carry out operations of digital espionage.

Anonymous is present

On the other hand, the decentralized group of hackers, anonymoushas made some statements in his account Twitter announcing that they are involved in operations against the Russian Federation. “Our operations target the Russian government. It is inevitable that the private sector will also be affected.”

One of his recorded acts is to have brought down the site RT.comweb channel related to the government of Russia.

