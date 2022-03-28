Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Can Zelensky Appear at the Oscar Awards Ceremony? | I would be negotiating to broadcast a message virtually

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywould be holding talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to appear in a video during the Oscars ceremony which takes place this Sunday, according to the American media The New York Post.

According to the sources cited by the newspaper, directors of the Academy are still debating whether or not they will allow the president to make his appearance, which could be live or through a recorded message.

At the moment, the Academy has not commented on the matter and debate between getting involved or maintaining their apolitical stance, according to the New York Post.

According to the American magazine People, she was the co-host of the Oscar ceremony, Amy Schumerwho last week floated the idea of ​​having Zelensky speak at the event.

“Yes, I have proposed it. He wanted to find some way that Zelensky could appear via satellite or with a pre-recorded speech.because the Oscars have a millionaire audience around the world,” Schumer later confirmed during his time on the Drew Barrymore show.

“I would have no problem doing something like that, but unfortunately I am not the one who produces the gala. I think there is some pressure in the sense that many want it to be like a vacation where everyone forgets what is happening for one night. But there are so many eyes and ears on the Oscars. I think it is a great opportunity for certain comments to be made, even jokes that highlight the current panorama, ”he added.

The actor Sean Pennwho has been committed to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, called on Hollywood to boycott the Academy Awards if Zelensky is denied a chance to speak at the event, The New York Post reported.

“I understand that the decision was made not to do it”Penn lamented. “And if the Academy has chosen not to, if the presenters have chosen not to go after the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children they are trying to protect, then I think each of them people and every part of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history,” he opined.

ABC, which will broadcast the ceremony, has ruled in favor of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement.

Meanwhile, the one rumored to make a statement is Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis, who together with her husband Ashton Kutcher raised some $35 million for Ukrainian refugees.

the gala of the 94th edition of the Oscars 2022 It is celebrated this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States. The event will feature three hostesses: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The ceremony, which will have a different dynamic due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have more than 2,500 attendees. People who want to enter the theater they must show a vaccination certificate and two PCR tests with a negative resulta requirement that does not apply to presenters and musical artists.