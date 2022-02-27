Russia Ukraine Conflict: Denazification, demilitarization and genocide, Putin’s rhetoric justifying the attack on Ukraine | Univision World News

If you google “why Russia…” the first autocomplete suggestion is “…wants to invade Ukraine”.
Many want to know what Vladimir Putin’s objective is with a military operation that has the potential to sow so much death and destruction, and that can cost his own country a lot, in terms of lost business due to the sanctions that the US and Europe have imposed on it. .
The answer to that only has Putin. And since there is no way to know for sure what the Russian president is thinking, it only remains to interpret his logic with the two rather long speeches he gave this week.
In the messages, he seemed to indicate that he does not want to annex the former Soviet republic to the Russian Federation, as he did with the Crimean peninsula in 2014 (territory that belonged to Ukraine).
Putin spoke of “protecting the people from a genocide”. “We will fight for demilitarization and denazification from Ukraine,” he said. He also referred to a supposed state coup.
In the West his words were received with those of someone who is far from reality. Nobody else believes that there is a genocide in the war that has been waged since 2014 in eastern Ukraine, or that the country is ruled by Nazis (Volodimir Zelensky is Jewish).
The “genocide” that Putin sees
“It was necessary to end this nightmare immediately, the genocide against millions of people who depend on Russia, we are their only hope,” Putin said on Monday to justify the recognition he gave to the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, where pro-Russian rebels fight the Ukrainian Army since 2014.
It was estimated until this week that some 14,000 people had died in that war in the Donbas region in clashes between rebels seeking independence (or annexation to Russia) of their region and Ukrainian forces.
But no government or organization outside of Russia considers that it is possible to speak of genocide, which in international law is the commission of certain crimes “with the intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”
Moreover, both parties had reached a kind of stalemate with territories controlled by the rebels and a relatively low intensity of fighting after the Minsk Agreements, signed between Russia and Ukraine, which, among other points, sought a ceasefire and a form to give greater autonomy to the regions, but always under the control of Kiev.
The separatists had been denouncing that Kiev was failing to comply with the agreements by not giving the green light to the autonomy that had been agreed for Donetsk and Luhansk. The Ukrainian government accused Moscow of boycotting the agreements by handing out Russian passports.
Euromaidan, “coup d’etat”
Ukraine is a country with serious corruption problems and is considered a hybrid regimeIn those nations in which formal democratic expressions (such as elections) coexist with authoritarian features and political repression, President Volodoir Zelensky enjoys widespread recognition as a legitimately elected president.
Not for Putin. And to tell why, you have to go to a student protest at the end of 2013.
Then, the country was divided between those who were in favor of a rapprochement with Russia (a third) and those in favor of turning towards the European Unionanother third of the population, according to current surveys.
Then-President Viktor Yanukovych, a Kremlin ally, had begun negotiations for association with the European Union, but ended up freezing the process in favor of an “association” with Russia.
That sparked protests that worsened as the crackdown intensified and ended with Yanukovych going into exile in Russia.
What many saw as a “revolution”, Putin considers it a coup d’état harassed by the West. His response was the almost immediate annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for secessionists in eastern Ukraine.
After the fall of Yanukovic, in 2014, there were elections that Petro Poroshenko won and then others in 2019, which Volodímir Zelensky won. All were recognized by the international community as free and fair. Even for Moscow, which maintained formal diplomatic relations with its southern neighbor. But, according to his speech to Putin, everything is still a coup.
Putin says he wants to “denazify” Ukraine, something that has caused some surprise in the West for its apparent absurdity.
“To achieve their goals, the leading NATO countries support ultra-nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine in everything, and in return they will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for their free choice to rejoin Russia,” he said in his televised speech on the day. 23 of February.
The most obvious answer is to point to Zelensky is Jewish. How is Ukraine going to be in the hands of the Nazis if its president is Jewish? The mandatary, whose mother tongue is Russian, lost three relatives in the Holocaustand cannot be qualified as “Nazi”.
Among the many atrocities they committed, the Nazis tried to exterminate the Jews. This gave rise to the concept of “genocide” as a crime against humanity.
You also have to remember that Russia was the country that suffered the most casualties during World War II.. Adolf Hitler’s armies left a deep scar on the Russian people.
It is understandable, as a propaganda strategy, to wear your objective of overthrowing the government in Kiev as a legitimate defense against “Nazis”.
Of course, no matter how much you dominate the media and repress any attempt at dissent, any propaganda strategy must have a minimum hold on reality.
And yes it is true that in Ukraine there are ultranationalist movements that celebrate Stepan Bandera, leader of a rebel militia that fought alongside the Nazis during World War II. On January 1, a few hundred supporters held a rally.
There is also the Azov battaliona controversial ultra-nationalist and anti-Russian militia that was integrated into the National Guard after 2014, when it helped retake the port of Mariupol, at the start of the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
But these types of groups are not predominant in Ukrainian society. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, a coalition of far-right ultra-nationalists failed to win a single seat.
The demilitarization of Ukraine
In his speeches, while recalling that Russia remains one of the major nuclear powers and warning of dire consequences for anyone who dared to interfere in the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that his goal was “ demilitarize” Ukraine.
If observers and analysts decoding Putin’s speeches believe that with denazify refers to removing Zelensky of power, with demilitarizing, they point out, their aspiration is to establish a puppet government that will keep NATO at bay.
Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO was seen by Putin as an existential threat.
During the weeks of tension that preceded the invasion, Russia demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not join NATO. The United States and Europe were willing to negotiate, but not the right of any country to decide its foreign policy and alliance strategy.
On Friday, President Zelensky, with Russian troops inside Kiev, said he was willing to negotiate non-entry into NATO, although earlier in the week he asked at the Munich Security Conference that a “clear timetable” be established for your total membership in the alliance.
It is possible that this “demilitarization” that Putin speaks of, which is interpreted as preventing NATO from incorporating more Eastern European nations, is the first objective achieved by the invasion.
But in the end, Putin has cast doubt on Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state by claiming that it is a country created by communist Russia and that, under the Soviet Union, the borders were actually nominal. “Our kinship has been passed down from generation to generation (…) We are one people,” he said.