Russia-Ukraine conflict: the US urges its oil companies to increase production in the face of war

The US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, urged oil companies on Wednesday to increase the supply of crude oil in the face of the emergency caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, Granholm stressed that the impact of high oil prices is “real and serious.”

“In this time of crisis, we need more supplies. And that means you produce more right now,” he said with unusual frankness.

Granholm warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “cornered” by sanctions and “can do anything.”

“We are in a war situation,” he stressed. “This is an emergency.”

In this sense, he showed the willingness of the government of US President Joe Biden to collaborate with the private sector and pointed out that production can be increased “in the short term” while working towards a transition towards clean energy.

Fuel price increase

This Tuesday, the White House admitted that the war in Ukraine has caused an increase of 0.75 dollars in gasoline per gallon (3.78 liters) for Americans, for which it maintains contacts with producing countries to increase supply, such as Saudi Arabia or Venezuela, countries with which Washington has had strained relationships.

Since Russia The invasion of Ukraine began almost two weeks ago, and after harsh sanctions by Western countries on its economy and financial system, fuel prices have soared due to fears of global supply shortages.

This Tuesday, the US and the UK announced the veto on oil imports from Russia.

The barrel of reference in the country, that of Texas (WTI), is going through a week of great volatility in which it reached a peak of 130 dollars registered on Sunday, a maximum not seen since the summer of 2008, although today it has dropped to 112 dollars.

(With information from EFE)

OUR PODCASTS

“Vital Space”: The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement where it made four health warnings about the situation experienced by the Ukrainian population. As he enumerated, in addition to the traumas and injuries related to the armed conflict: excess morbidity and death from common diseases, the spread of infectious diseases, and mental and psychosocial health pathologies. We spoke with Dr. Angela Uyen, current health policy adviser at Doctors Without Borders.



Newsletter All about the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put everyone on alert. Subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data from the country and the world on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.