Russia-Ukraine conflict: why President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine | Univision World News

Likewise, the Minsk Agreements were invalidated, which since 2015 served as a negotiating framework between Ukraine and Russia on the dynamics in the Donbas area, to avoid a new territorial annexation like the one Moscow did in 2014 when it invaded the Crimean peninsula. Of course, both parties blame each other for never having fully put into practice what was agreed, among other things, the creation of broad autonomy for the pro-Russian regions but always under the control of the central government in Kiev.