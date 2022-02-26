Russia-Ukraine conflict: why President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine | Univision World News

Two days after recognizing the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces have clashed with pro-Russian separatist militias since 2014, the Russian president ordered his military to enter those areas, violating the sovereignty of a nation with which Moscow had diplomatic relations for 30 years.
Putin assures that the objective of what he called a “special military operation” is to protect the Russian-speaking minority of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the so-called Donbas region.
In the weeks leading up to the crisis, as tensions grew over troop buildups in regions bordering Ukraine, the Kremlin and diplomacy demanded that their security demands be met, chief among which was a commitment that Ukraine would never be part of of NATO and for the alliance to regress to pre-1993 borders, when it began its expansion to the east.
For the Russian president, the mere prospect of Ukraine joining NATO was a “hostile act”, but when justifying the mobilization, Putin did not speak of those demands and, instead, assured that his troops would enter Ukraine to “ protect” Russian citizens. A few hours earlier, separatist leaders had lost help in the face of attacks by the Ukrainian army, which they claimed was suffering.
Just until Monday, Putin and his main spokesmen assured that there were no intentions to invade the neighboring country and that the troops participating in military exercises would return to their bases. In the end, the Western intelligence services who predicted an imminent military operation were right.
The issue of Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state
In Monday’s message in which he recognized the independence of the Ukrainian rebel territories, the Russian president went so far as to deny the right to sovereign existence of his southern neighbor, alleging that Ukraine was a creation of the founder of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. , Vladimir Lenin, ignoring centuries of history of the Ukrainian people, whose territory suffered centuries of invasions from its most powerful neighbors.
Despite Putin’s peculiar interpretation of history, the existence of a Ukrainian people and nation is recognized, although the history of the Ukrainian territory has been plagued by invasions and annexations for centuries.
Ukraine was one of the Soviet republics that made up the USSR until August 1991, when a failed coup accelerated the collapse of the communist empire. The Ukrainian parliament declared the country’s independence a month before the union was officially dissolved.
An important Soviet nuclear arsenal remained on Ukrainian territory, making the country the fourth atomic power at the time.
In 1994 Ukraine signed an agreement with the Russian Federation, backed by the other four recognized nuclear powers (USA, UK, France and China) by which it handed over to the Russians the nuclear arsenal it had in Soviet times, in exchange for guarantees to your safety. A similar pact Moscow signed with two other former Soviet republics: Kazakhstan and Belarus.
With the Budapest agreements, so called because they were signed in the capital of Hungary, these countries joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. These agreements are annulled, in the Ukrainian case, at least with regard to the commitment for the rest of the territory.
The need for a ‘friendly’ government towards Moscow
Likewise, the Minsk Agreements were invalidated, which since 2015 served as a negotiating framework between Ukraine and Russia on the dynamics in the Donbas area, to avoid a new territorial annexation like the one Moscow did in 2014 when it invaded the Crimean peninsula. Of course, both parties blame each other for never having fully put into practice what was agreed, among other things, the creation of broad autonomy for the pro-Russian regions but always under the control of the central government in Kiev.
In all these agreements, the Russian state never questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state. Until now, that President Putin decided to act on the old thesis that the Ukrainians are part of the ‘great Russian people’.
At the moment it is unclear what the invasion will mean for Ukraine’s future existence as an independent nation. It is possible that the invaders, following the Soviet example in Hungary in 1956 or Czechoslovakia in 1968, will withdraw after leaving behind a “puppet” government that disassociates itself from the West.
Until 2014, Russia had not tried to attack Ukraine because it had internal factors in President Victor Yanukovych and other pro-Russians within the Ukrainian political class that moderated pro-European (and pro-NATO) pretensions. In fact, Yanukovych ended the accession treaty to the European Union that had been negotiated by previous governments.
That activated a process, known as ‘Euromaiden’ which led to his eventual removal from office by parliament. On Monday in his message to the nation, Putin assured that this had been a “coup d’état” and promised to bring to justice those who promoted it, which seems to indicate that among his intentions is to ensure that whoever remains in control of the country is perfectly aligned with Moscow.