Russia-Ukraine conflict. With barricades and trucks, Ukrainians defend Zaporozhie NPP

Kiev.- Hundreds of citizens and employees of the Zaporozhye NPPin the east of Ukraineprevented today with barricades and tanker trucks the advance of a column of the Russian Army.

“We explain [a los militares rusos] our position, that the Zaporozhie Nuclear Power Plant and the city are under safe protection. The inhabitants will not let them take a single step in the city”, declared the mayor of the city Dmitri Orlov, according to the UNIAN agency.

In a video in the middle you can see hundreds of people on the road, blocked by tires and vehicles, and carrying Ukrainian flags.

According to the head of the administration of Elektrodar, the nearest city, he held talks with the Russian military, who then left to inform his command of the negotiations.

The spokesman for the press service of the Zaporozhye NPPthe largest of its kind in Europe, Andréi Tuz, reported that the facility’s employees, together with local residents, blocked the way for the enemy.

The nuclear regulator Ukraine has requested the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “immediate assistance” to guarantee the security of its facilities in the country in the midst of the Russian invasion.

This was announced this Wednesday by the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, without giving more details in this regard, during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of the UN nuclear agency on the situation in Ukraine.

“The situation in Ukraine is unprecedented and it continues to worry me a lot,” said the IAEA official in his opening speech at the meeting, in which representatives of the Russia and Ukraine.

“Despite the extraordinary circumstances of an armed conflict that causes increasing challenges and dangers, Ukraine’s nuclear power plants are operating normally,” Grossi told delegates.

The Board, the IAEA’s executive body, is expected to adopt today a resolution critical of the military attack on Russia against the neighboring country, where there are 15 nuclear reactors in four plants.

Grossi warned that “there is nothing normal in the circumstances in which the professionals of the four Ukrainian nuclear power plants manage to keep the reactors that produce half of the electricity of Ukraine”.

In the first seven days of conflict there have already been several incidents directly related to the country’s nuclear power plants and other sites, the IAEA chief recalled.

Among these facilities is the old Chernobyl facility, scene of the largest nuclear accident in history, in 1986, controlled by Russian forces.

“It is of the utmost importance that the personnel working in Chernobyl are able to carry out their work safely and effectively, and that their personal well-being is guaranteed by those who have taken control,” Grossi said, referring to Russia.

The director general of the IAEA recalled that any attack against nuclear facilities “constitutes a violation of the principles of the UN Charter, international law and the Statute of the Organization.”

“The best action to ensure the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and its population would be for this armed conflict to end now”, concluded Grossi.

agv