Russia-Ukraine, cornering a nuclear power is never a good idea

by Roberto Iannuzzi *

In the continuous and pervasive media bombardment of Covid-19, it is hard to realize that the governments of the West are irresponsibly leading their citizens on a collision course with the Russia. Washington and several European countries accuse Moscow of being on the verge of invade Ukraine. For his part, the Russian president Vladimir Putin he explicitly warned that, if the United States and NATO do not provide Moscow with clear guarantees of security, the Russian response will no longer be guided by diplomacy, but exclusively by considerations of a “technical-military” nature.

The Kremlin calls for an end to NATO’s eastern expansion, the cessation of any further installation of Western bases and weapons systems in the countries of the former Soviet Union, the discontinuation of military assistance to Ukraine and the banning of medium-range missiles in Europe. Meanwhile, the old continent has to face one energy crisis unprecedented, largely self-inflicted, that Moscow could alleviate by inaugurating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But the latter is frowned upon by Washington, and Berlin could call the deal into question just to please its American ally.

How did it come to this point? And who is the aggressor? It should be remembered that in 2014 the corrupt but democratically elected president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych it was overthrown in a de facto coup that violated previous agreements for the creation of a national unity government, reached with the consent of Germany, France, Poland and Russia. This coup was supported by Washington. Western countries later supported the new government’s military operations against the population of the eastern part of the country, opposed to the overthrow of Yanukovych.

Successive governments a Kiev, heavily dependent on the US, they proved to be more authoritarian and corrupt than that of the deposed president and quickly lost legitimacy in the eyes of the population. Despite this, Washington, London and other European countries continued to supply arms to the Ukrainian army and navy both to carry out the crackdown on rebels in the region of Ukraine. Donbass, both in an anti-Russian key. Turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian front forced Moscow to reply, increasing the chances of a war in the heart of Europe.

However, Ukraine is only the latest stage of a crisis between Russia and the West whose origins date back to NATO’s decision to continue expanding towards the East after the end of the cold War, starting from 1999. This decision, contrary to the assurances given by Washington to the Soviet leaders in 1990 on the occasion of the negotiations on German reunification, betrayed the not exclusively defensive nature ofAtlantic Alliance. The expansion of NATO has undermined the principle of “indivisible security” according to which the party to an agreement cannot strengthen its own security at the expense of that of the other party. This is a cornerstone of any pan-European security arrangement since the 1975 Helsinki Accords.

Subsequent Russian attempts to contain NATO expansionism have been perceived as a “Russian aggression” by neighboring countries, and similarly portrayed in the West. But, while Western propaganda describes the conflict in Ukraine as an attempt by Moscow to dictate its will to a neighboring country, it is NATO that the Russia he demanded to renounce Kiev membership of the Alliance – a legitimate request based on the principle of “indivisible security”.

In other words, in the West it describes itself instrumentally the confrontation between NATO and Russia as a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. What is not taken into account, neither in Washington nor in European political circles, is that to put a nuclear superpower with its back to the wall it’s never a good idea. “We have no more room to back down,” Putin recently said, noting that NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would reach Moscow in just 4-5 minutes.

It would be worth remembering, however, that Russia is not Libya or Iraq, and neither is Iran. Moscow has a relatively small economy but with peaks of excellence, especially in military field where it is often able to deploy more advanced solutions even in Washington. Russia is unlikely to invade Ukraine. But if that happens, its armed forces will quickly win, even if NATO intervenes in Kiev’s aid. The result however would be catastrophic, especially for us Europeans: a definitive break between Russia and the West, a new wave of refugees and a probable worsening of the European energy crisis.

Moscow, which Washington has already foolishly pushed into the arms of Beijing, would constitute a anti-western blockade with China. Biden may perhaps toy with the idea of ​​fighting a new “monster” cold war, but for Europe – fragmented and surrounded by conflicts – to depend on an unrealistic America torn apart by an increasingly serious political and social crisis it is not an attractive prospect. Probably, however, this is precisely the American goal.

