Russia-Ukraine, diplomacy or war? Biden moves troops, US general threatens: “Terrifying response”

Tensions upon tensions upon tensions.

Other than diplomacy: everyone here is very serious.

Joe Biden moves troops, Vladimir Putin hatches wars and the American general threatens revenge:

“If Russia invades Ukraine, the response will be terrifying.”

It says just like that, “horrific“. And he even manages to raise even further:

“It will be a massacre.”

Harsh words those of the chief of staff of the United States Army who, during a press point within the walls of the Pentagon, tries to explain the context and therefore the possible nature of military operations.

“Given the type of forces deployed, if hostilities were opened, there would be a significant, quite significant, number of deaths“.



(Mark Milley, Chief of the Joint Staff of the United States Army)

It continues, just to leave no room for doubts or hopes or above all for vain illusions.

“Try to imagine an explosion between dense urban areas, and along the streets, in the midst of people.”

And, staring at the camera as if wanting to stare the “tsar” straight in the eye:

“It would be terrifying, it would be terrible. And it is not necessary ».

Threats, in fact.

Enough to stop Putin?

Difficult to say, but still difficult. For someone used to solving alone, not to be afraid of anyone, let alone certain consequences. Indeed, they almost challenge him, they almost agitate him.

The only one who tries to throw water on the fire is the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Which bursts out on the sanctions front, but which at the same time underlines:

“If it depends on Moscow, then there is no war.”

The international community appears slow, The UN Security Council meets on Monday (but already blocked by Russia), NATO is in some way called upon to decide.

It is called, that is, to indulge American cravings, fully lending side and territories and Washington.

Or vice versa to dissociate from it, so as to send a relaxing signal to that eastern front that it was born to contain.

A possible signal. Perhaps the last.