Russia – Ukraine LIVE: Joe Biden announces US sanctions on Russia for recognizing the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk | Vladimir Putin | WORLD

The president of United States, Joe Bidenannounced on Tuesday a “first round” of sanctions that will cut Russia of Western financing and will hit the “Russian elites” as well as the financial institutions. “We are implementing sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt. This means that we cut off the Russian government from Western funding,” Trump said at the White House.

RussiaThus, “it can no longer raise money in the West and it cannot negotiate its new debt in our markets or in the European markets”he specified.

This measure could influence the value of the ruble and increase the cost of imported products for Russian consumers.

The breakaway republics of Ukraine recognized by Russia. (AFP).

Another target is the financial sector. “We are applying full blocking sanctions against two major Russian financial institutions, VEB (the public development bank Vneshekonombank) and its military bank”he added without giving details.

What’s more, “Starting tomorrow, and in the coming days, we will also impose sanctions on Russian elites and their relatives. They share in the corrupt profits of the Kremlin’s policies.”

Finally, Biden said he had “worked with Germany to make sure Nord Stream 2 doesn’t go ahead.”

Germany announced on Tuesday the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that links it with Russia and that had not yet been put into operation.

Russian armored vehicles wait on the road in the Rostov region, Russia, on February 22, 2022. President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine’s separatists. (EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV).

It is said Joe Bidena “first round of sanctions (…) closely coordinated with our allies and partners.”

However, he did not mention expected measures, such as controls on exports or an exclusion of Russia of the international Swift system, essential for international banking exchanges.

“Russia will pay a higher price if it continues its aggression, which includes additional sanctions,” he threatened.

“It is the beginning of an invasion”

Biden also denounced “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”. By announcing that the Ukrainian regions that Russia has recognized as independents go beyond separatist-controlled areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin “is developing justifications for going much further,” he said. Biden.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”added the US president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP).

“I have authorized new deployments of US forces and equipment, already positioned in Europe, to reinforce our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” added the president, but recalled that the United States does not lose hope of finding a diplomatic solution.

“There is no doubt that Russia is the aggressor, so we are aware of the challenges we face”, said. “However, there is still time to avoid a worst-case scenario that will cause enormous suffering to millions of people.”

“We will judge Russia by its actions, not by its words. And whatever Russia does next, we are prepared to respond with unity, clarity and conviction. I hope that the diplomatic channel remains open”, concluded Biden, who met on Tuesday with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, to “reiterate” his support.

