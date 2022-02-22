Russia – Ukraine | LIVE VIDEO | UN Security Council | The UN denounces Russian decision to deploy troops in eastern Ukraine | Donbas | Luhansk | Donetsk | Vladimir Putin | WORLD

The UN and numerous countries led by the United States denounced on Monday in an urgent session of the Security Council the decision to Russia to recognize the independence of secessionist republics in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of troops there.

President Vladimir Putin’s designation of the Russian military as a “peacekeeping force” to justify its entry into separatist territories is “nonsense,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas- Greenfield.

“They call them peacekeepers. He is nonsense. We know what they really are”, attacked the diplomat.

Earlier, the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, “deeply regretted” Russia’s decisions and actions.

“The next few hours and (next) days will be critical. The risk of further conflict is real and must be avoided at all costs”, he said at the meeting called by Westerners.

Several members of the Security Council made their condemnations of the latest events known.

“Who will be the next” invaded? Asked the Albanian ambassador, Ferit Hoxha, condemning a “rupture of international law.”

The UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, “deeply regretted” the Russian decision to recognize the independence of the Donbas regions. (Photo: UN / File)

His Indian counterpart, TS Tirumurti, shared “his deep concern” and called for “containment from all parties”, while the British ambassador, Barbara Woodward, demanded that Russia “back off”, and Brazil demanded a “ceasefire”. immediately” in eastern Ukraine.

Two decrees of the Russian president, signed after a speech broadcast on television, recognize the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk and ask the Ministry of Defense that “the Russian armed forces (assume in those areas) peacekeeping functions ”.

RUSSIA IS “OPEN TO DIPLOMACY”

Russia’s representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Monday that Russia remains “open to diplomacy” but stressed the need to defend breakaway regions from what he called Ukrainian aggression.

“We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution,” he said during an emergency meeting of the Security Council. “However, allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do.”

The emergency meeting came after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to deploy to breakaway regions, a decision condemned during the session by the United States and its allies.

“THE BORDERS WILL NOT CHANGE”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told the Security Council on Monday that his country’s “internationally recognized borders” would remain unchanged despite Russia’s statements and actions.

Ukraine demands Russia “annul its decision to recognize” Ukrainian secessionist territories, “return to the negotiating table” and proceed to an “immediate and verifiable withdrawal of its occupation troops,” the diplomat said.

USA: A “NONSENSE”

The ambassador of United States before the United NationsLinda Thomas-Greenfield, called on Monday “nonsense” that the Russian president Vladimir Putin said that the troops he sent to the east of Ukraine They are peacekeepers.

“We know what they really are,” he told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council about the aggravated crisis ukrainian.

His comments followed those of the Under Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding of the UNRosemary DiCarlo, who expressed her “regret” over the deployment of Russian troops in two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (middle) on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest actions on Ukraine “nonsense.” (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

NEW SANCTIONS FOR RUSSIA

United States will impose new sanctions on Tuesday Russia after a cautious response to Moscow’s order to deploy troops in two pro-Russian regions of Ukrainea White House source told AFP.

“We plan to announce tomorrow new sanctions to Russia in response to the decisions and actions you took today Moscow. We are coordinating the announcement with our allies and partners,” a White House spokesman said Monday.

MEXICO WILL DEFEND THE INTEGRITY OF UKRAINE

Mexico will take to the United Nations Security Council its position regarding the integrity of Ukraineafter Russia ordered on Monday the deployment of troops in two separatist regions of that country after recognizing them as independent, deepening a crisis with the West.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico will defend that position in a public session to address the situation in Ukrainewhich it is feared could trigger a great war.

“Our position has been in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict, respect for the integrity of Ukraine and UN resolutions. We will maintain that position tonight, the foreign minister said on his Twitter account.

Mexico will participate in the Public Session of the UN Security Council on Ukraine. Our position has been in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict, respect for the integrity of Ukraine and the UN resolutions. We will hold that position tonight. – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 22, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree recognizing breakaway regions and told the Defense Ministry to send forces to “keep the peace.”

Putin’s decision drew condemnation from the United States and Europe and promises of new sanctions, though it was unclear whether it was the Russian president’s first major step toward a full-scale offensive in Russia. Ukraine about which Western governments have been warning for weeks.

The size of the force Putin has sent is unknown, but the decree says that Russia it now has the right to build military bases in breakaway regions.

After the announcement, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed an executive order to stop all commercial activity of his country in the breakaway regions and prohibit the importation of all goods from those areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation about what is happening in Donbas and on the Ukraine border. (EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN).

the president of Russia Vladimir Putin recognized this Monday in a televised statement the independence of the pro-Russian separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, a decision denounced by the West that aggravates the crisis between the two countries. In addition, Putin signed “friendship and mutual aid agreements” with the pro-Russian separatist regions and demanded that Ukraine immediately cease “military operations”.

Russian and Belarusian tanks attend the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia ‘Union Courage-2022’ at a firing range in the Brest region of Belarus. (Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE PRESS SERVICE).

the russian president Vladimir Putin He ordered his army to enter breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine on Monday after recognizing its independence, defying sanctions threats from the West in a move that could spark a war with Kiev.

The intervention, lasting almost an hour, has been described as “alarming” and “threatening” by international analysts and politicians,

In the opinion of the President of Russia, Vladimir PutinUkraine should not exist as an independent nation.

In a speech that has sounded alarm bells in the West, Putin delegitimized the sovereignty of the neighboring nation by assuring that the country “never had a genuine state tradition” and that it had really been “created” by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo: Archive/ EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO).



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskytoday accused Russia of violating the territorial integrity of his country by recognizing the independence of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, where the Kremlin will also deploy troops supposedly to pacify Donbas.

“All responsibility for the consequences of said decision rests with the leaders of Russia”said Zelensky during a televised address.

