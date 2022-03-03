Russia-Ukraine: Moscow and Kiev agree to create ‘humanitarian corridors’ to evacuate civilians

Ukraine and Russia agree to open ‘humanitarian corridors’ to evacuate civilians

Ukraine and Russia they agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians after a second round of talks on Thursday, the eighth day of the invasion.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not yet have the results it needs. There are only decisions on the organization of humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

‘If Ukraine falls, Russia will seek to take the Baltic states,’ warns Zelensky

the president of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky called on the West on Thursday to increase its support for Kiev, warning that if his country is defeated by Russiathe Kremlin will attack the Baltic countries and the rest of Europe “up to the Berlin wall”.

“If we disappear, may God protect us, then it will be Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, etc. Even the Berlin wall, believe me!” Zelensky told the press, considering that Moscow could seek to rebuild the entire European sphere of influence of the Soviet Union. He also called on Western countries to “close the sky” over Ukraine to Russian planes or hand over planes to Kiev.

“What do you want from us? Get out of our land!” Zelensky exclaimed, referring to the Russian president, who began the invasion of Ukraine eight days ago. “Sit with me, but not thirty meters away, like with Macron or with Scholz. I’m a normal guy, I don’t bite!” added the president.

Saying that, he was ironic about the long table at which the Russian president received some of his guests, both compatriots and foreigners, under a drastic health protocol to protect him from covid-19, but which he did not apply with the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Putin assures that the military operation in Ukraine is proceeding ‘as planned’

the president of RussiaVladimir Putin said on Thursday that the invasion of Ukraine It is taking place “according to plan” and he maintained that his troops are fighting the “neo-Nazis” to support the Russians and Ukrainians, who form “one people.”

“I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding according to schedule, as planned,” Putin said as he opened a meeting of the Russian Security Council, on the eighth day since the start of the invasion of the former Soviet republic.

Putin saluted the “courage” of the Russian soldiers, which he described as “true heroes” and assured that they were fighting “firmly and with full awareness of the relevance of their cause.” “I will not abandon the conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people,” he added. The Russian president announced financial compensation for Russian soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine, as well as for those still deployed there.

Russia on Wednesday reported the deaths of 498 Russian soldiers in Ukraine and 1,597 wounded. Putin also praised his “precious fight against neo-Nazis” and “foreign mercenaries” who use civilians as “human shields.” Kiev says that at least 350 civilians have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Death toll in Russian attack on Chernigov soars to 33

The death toll from the bombings perpetrated by Russia to the city of Chernigov, north of Ukraineamounted to 33 people, according to the emergency services, increasing the previous balances.

Earlier, first the mayor of the city, Viacheslav Chaus, reported the figure of nine dead and four injured on the Telegram network, later the aid services highlighted that they reached 22.

Russian troops, who have conquered Kherson, their first major Ukrainian city since the beginning of the invasion, have intensified their shelling of other urban centers, forcing more than a million civilians to flee their homes.

At least 22 people died in a bombing carried out by Russia to residential areas, including schools, in the city of Chernigov, north of Ukrainereported the emergency services, increasing the previous balance of nine deaths.

Emergency services released images of the area, showing smoke billowing from destroyed apartments, rubble strewn across a wide area, and rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers.

Zelensky wants to talk to Putin and says that it is ‘the only way to stop the war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he wants to negotiate directly with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, claiming that it is “the only way to stop the war” between Russia and Ukraine.

“I have to talk to Putin, because that is the only way to stop this war,” Zelensky told a news conference, declaring himself “open” and “willing to discuss all issues” with Putin.

EU agrees to grant temporary protection to war refugees in Ukraine

The European interior ministers reached a political agreement on Thursday for the “historic decision” to grant temporary protection to refugees “fleeing the war” in UkraineThe European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, announced on Twitter.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, made the same announcement on the same network, and at the moment the sources did not specify whether the protection will also apply to people who escape the war in Ukraine but do not have Ukrainian nationality, a burning issue. that still divides the states of the bloc.

Macron believes that ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after speaking with Putin

The French president thinks that “the worst is yet to come” in the conflict in Ukraine After a telephone conversation with the president of Russiawho expressed his determination to continue the offensive and that he could “take control” of the entire country, reported the Elysée Palace.

In a conversation that lasted an hour and a half, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the Russian operation is proceeding “according to plans” and that it could “intensify” if the Ukrainians do not accept his conditions, reported the Thursday the office of the French president.

Putin told Macron that Russia could increase its demands on Ukraine

the president of RussiaVladimir Putin, could increase his demands to the list of demands that he presented to Ukrainethe Russian head of state told his French colleague Emmanuel Macron during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin reported.

Putin affirmed that he will continue “without concessions” his offensive against “nationalists” in Ukraine, where Moscow launched an invasion on February 24, the Russian Presidency added.

Germany expects major impact on its economy from sanctions on Russia

Germany hopes that the sanctions adopted by the Westerners against Russiain retaliation for the invasion of Ukrainehave “significant repercussions” on its own economy, its Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

“The impact of the sanctions and the war is such that we can fear that even small disturbances will have major repercussions,” the German minister assured.

Macron speaks with Putin and then with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again this Thursday with his counterpart from Russia Vladimir Putin, and later with that of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski, informed the French presidency.

The conversation with Putin, which lasted an hour and a half, according to the Elysee Palace, is the third held by both leaders since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army on February 24.

Ukraine urges WTO to suspend Russia

Ukraine urged this Thursday to suspend Russia of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a week after being invaded by Russian troops.

In the WTO, as well as in other international organizations based in Geneva and other cities, the Ukrainian authorities are intensifying their actions to isolate Russia.

In a tweet, Ukraine’s Representation to international organizations in Geneva announced on Thursday that it had “informed the WTO member states of its decision to impose a full economic embargo on it and thus cease to apply WTO agreements.” WTO in its relations with Russia”.

In this message, he also calls on the other member countries of the WTO to “opt for Ukraine’s side and adopt similar measures that restrict trade” with Russia.

International Atomic Energy Agency calls for ‘cessation of actions’ against nuclear plants in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved on Thursday a resolution calling on Russia the “immediate cessation of all actions” in the nuclear plants in Ukraineafter invading the country on February 24.

The resolution also “regrets the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, including the seizure by force of nuclear facilities and other violent actions,” they explain in a copy of the text sent to AFP.

Ukrainian delegation on the way for new negotiations with the Russians

The delegation of Ukraine is on his way to meet on Thursday with representatives of Russia to negotiate a ceasefire, after Moscow launched an invasion against the neighboring country last week, an adviser to the presidency announced on Twitter.

“On the way for negotiations with the Russian Federation. We are already in the helicopters, ”wrote the adviser to the Presidency, Mikhailo Podoliak, who published a photo of him together with the senior parliamentary official David Arakhamia, dressed in military clothing.

Lions and tigers evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Poland

Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals in Ukraine They could be evacuated to Poland this Thursday morning, the spokeswoman for the Poznan zoo (west) that received them informed AFP.

“They were transported in a truck that traveled about a thousand kilometers from Kiev to avoid the Jitomir region, which was bombed by Russian forces,” spokeswoman Malgorzata Chodyla told AFP by telephone. At one point in the journey, the truck, which set out on Tuesday, had to stop overnight when it came face to face with Russian tanks.

The driver hid in the vehicle while the owner of the shelter, Natalia Popova, had to join the convoy to feed the cats because the members of the escort did not know how to do it, the spokeswoman said. At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish truck and the Ukrainian driver returned to his hometown to meet his family.