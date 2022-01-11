Russia-Ukraine, NATO intervenes on the crisis

BRUSSELS. While attention is turned to Kazakhstan, the crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian border remains delicate and NATO’s concern is high: «The increase in Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine, including heavy vehicles, continues. Today’s meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission is an excellent opportunity to reiterate to Russia that, if it chooses the path of confrontation, there will be high political and economic costs “, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the point. press with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishyna.

“Moscow’s decision to take part in a meeting within the Russia-NATO council is a positive sign – added Stoltenberg -. We will listen to Russian concerns, but if a meaningful dialogue is to be established, Moscow too must take ours into consideration. We come to this week’s meetings showing good will, working hard to find a peaceful solution: finding an agreement with Russia is possible. But we must be ready if Moscow chooses the path of confrontation ».

Stefanishyna is not optimistic: «We must all realize that Moscow’s demands – on security guarantees in Europe, ed – are not negotiating positions: Russia wants nothing more than to impose its agenda. Any discussion about security in Europe must begin with the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. However, Russia is miscalculating and underestimating the unity of the Allies. Our position has always been clear: there is no question of Ukraine without Ukraine at the table. And today’s meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission is a sign in this sense ».