Russia-Ukraine negotiation would favor change in the trajectory of the conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be condemned; there is no way to justify it. However, the call for dialogue and the realization of a first rapprochement is a good sign and we must continue betting on multilateral diplomacy, agreed academics from the Center for International Relations, from the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.

At the discussion table on the Conflict in Ukraine, Alejandro Chanona Burguete said that the meanings of this crisis and the unjust war involve the political issue, because Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, has a project that goes beyond regional security and with which he intends to raise his country as a power capable of counterbalancing the West and, in particular, the United States, specifically in military matters.

The president, he added, invites us to assess whether we are facing the birth of a new balance of power; he was always convinced of the invasion, under the approach of the national interest of his country. “I think there is a hint of feeling that Ukraine belongs to them, and projects a vision outside international law and diplomacy.”

Faced with this scenario, he maintained, China has been prudent in trying not to disqualify, but also not to give its determined support to Putin; the Asian giant is a major player in this new balance of power and the future of nuclear weapons.

“Everything would indicate that the Russian president is not going to rest until he overthrows the Zelensky government; he does not conceive of the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union or being a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” he added.

We are not facing a new Cold War, he continued, but we are facing a crisis of liberal international institutions that have not been able to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

For Carlos Ballesteros Pérez, the situation in Ukraine is delicate and tragic, “something that nobody wanted to see”, and more than a mistake by the Russian president, it is a crime. “We see not only a military movement, but a larger change that corresponds to the evolution of the contemporary international system.”

It is about the return of the politics of the great powers, where Russia poses major challenges in terms of geopolitics and the institutional capacity to face the crisis represented by this invasion. A kind of triangle has been established, of which the United States is a part, as the main power; Russia, as regional and military; and China, emerging global.

There has already been an outline of negotiation, a first rapprochement between the parties, to seek a way out of the conflict through dialogue, which is interesting because Vladimir Putin’s original approach was that there would only be one if the Ukrainian army laid down its arms. “Five days away, there is already a meeting point to establish guidelines for a solution to this conflict”; the meeting could favor a change in his trajectory.

Speaking, Adán Rodríguez Pérez pointed out that the conflagration is not only between these two nations, but media, and in the visions of the West and Russia. The Russian president exposed a series of points to justify his strategy, on which a historical question is based: Ukraine constitutes a point of his identity.

Putin, he said, is not looking to project a long-term war, because it would be very costly and his country is not very strong in economic terms. In addition, the sanctions in commercial and financial areas will affect his economy.

The expert estimated that the first rapprochement between the parties is a good strategy; We will see if it is successful or not, because it could be a delaying measure to continue the offensive. “The president wants to strengthen the blockade of the capital, isolate the Ukrainian forces and undertake the fall of the regime in his neighboring country. He wants to put a regime more akin to the interests of Russia and prevent Ukraine from being part of NATO ”.

Meanwhile, Guadalupe Michelle Balderas Escutia mentioned that there is a critical situation; Once the first rapprochement between the parties has concluded, a second round of negotiations has been promised in the coming days. One of the primary objectives of these meetings will be a complete ceasefire on Ukrainian territory. “It’s a delicate moment.”

Meanwhile, the economic sanctions against the Russians have already begun to take place, with the implications that they will have for the population and the government. They themselves describe them as the largest in the history of their country. In this context, the energy issue will be significantly affected.

In the session moderated by Genaro Beristain Aguilar, Talya Işcan affirmed that the discourse and the possibility of Russian expansionism can be ruled out. Rather it is a defensive reaction; “The discourse of imperialism that comes from history does not apply on this occasion.”

What is happening, he said, is a war between two major powers, the United States and Russia, but on Ukrainian soil. Today “we are in a world crisis that arose from a regional conflict, but that was aggravated given that many actors outside the region are involved”, mainly the American Union.

One should not look for a culprit or fall into the fanaticism of global bipolarity; the possible humanitarian problems that are going to arise and the migratory flows can lead us to an even more drastic scenario than the current one, he concluded.

