Russia-Ukraine, telephone appointment between the Pope and Putin- Corriere.it

It transpires from the Vatican that Francis and the Russian president will meet on Thursday afternoon. Bergoglio’s words at the last Angelus: Weapons are not the way, we need a serious international dialogue

VATICAN CITT – A telephone appointment between Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Thursday afternoon, to talk, among other things, about the Ukrainian crisis.

The news filters from Oltretevere and shows all the pontiff’s concern for the current crisis the hypothesis of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Francis spoke of it last in the Angelus on Sunday, when he prayed for dear Ukraine, all its Churches and religious communities and all its people, so that the tensions around it may be resolved through a serious international dialogue and not with arms, to the point of exclaiming: The statistic I read, the last one, pains me so much: this year more weapons were made than last year. Weapons are not the way. May this Christmas of the Lord bring peace to Ukraine !.

The pontiff and the Russian president have already met in person three times in the Vatican, on 25 November 2013, 10 June 2015 and 4 July 2019, Ukraine a recurring theme and the relationship between the two is good. The Pope ready to do his part to ease tensions and mediate, after all, pontiff means precisely builder of bridges, and the same willingness to talk with Putin is a reassuring sign on the Russian side.

Since the beginning of his pontificate, Francis has warned against the Third World War being fought in pieces in progress, with the relative risk that the pieces end up welding together. The dangerous cold war, the Holy See does not align itself with Western positions and urges the practice of dialogue, a multilateral approach to crises, bridges rather than walls: the geopolitics of the Bergoglio fraternity. And all this Putin knows.

On the other hand, a moment of close diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Russia. As Metropolitan Hilarion, foreign minister of the Moscow Patriarchate, revealed to Corriere two months ago, a second meeting is being prepared between the Pope and Patriarch Kirill, after the historic one five years ago in Havana.

Francis himself spoke about it to journalists on the return flight from Greece, on 6 December: in a horizon not far away, the meeting with Patriarch Kirill. Hilarion will come to me to arrange a possible meeting, because the Patriarch has to travel, I believe in Finland. I am always willing, I am also willing to go to Moscow: there are no protocols to talk to a brother.