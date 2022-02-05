Russia-Ukraine, the real game is played on gas

The risk of war in Ukraine is fueling a more silent and creeping battle for Europe’s energy future. The raw material is gas. On the one hand there is Russia, for decades the main supplier of our continent; on the other, the United States, which has recently been trying to expand its production. Starting almost from scratch, in just six years, the US has become one of the largest exporters of natural gas in the world (thanks to the controversial “fracking”, ie drilling of shale rocks at a depth of 3,000 meters). The current energy crisis, which mainly affects Europe, could offer the United States a new market. Suffice it to say that in January, shipments of natural gas to Europe (at least half of them arriving from America) exceeded gas imports from Russia.

This is liquefied natural gas transported in giant tankers. A fleet attracted to Europe by prices that have soared in recent months. These ships are able to transport enormous quantities because once natural gas is cooled it becomes liquid and takes up much less space. However, suitable structures are needed to receive the refrigerated fuel, then heating it to the gaseous state – in Italy, an important terminal is located in Liguria, in Panigaglia, managed by Snam. Even three football fields long, the tankers are practically mobile power plants: on board, according to industry estimates, there is enough gas to light 70,000 homes for a whole year. In the last three months of 2021, berths in Europe have increased dramatically, a period in which liquefied natural gas is usually shipped east.

But the Asian winter so far has been mild, stocks already strong enough, and so demand has dwindled there. The European market, with higher prices, has suddenly become the center of the action. Here, the flare-up in prices has been particularly virulent. For at least two reasons: oil and gas reserves fell below normal and then a scarce supply of renewables (the unusually windy weather in England didn’t help). So supply problems have caused the cost of gas to skyrocket.

And this is where Putin comes in, with his intimidation on the Ukrainian border. The wind of war only exacerbates the nervousness on the energy markets. It is quite easy to understand why: normally – explains Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president of the gas sector of Wood Mackenzie, a market research company – about 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year pass through Ukraine, that is 10% of the European demand. In addition, there is the possibility, albeit unlikely, that Russia – in the event of an attack and subsequent harsh retaliation by the West – will retaliate by cutting off energy supplies to Europe.

Already Putin has not helped to calm the waters. Russia, while respecting the contracts (it guarantees about 40% of European gas consumption), did nothing to export more, which would have reassured the markets a lot. There are those who argue that it may be a strategy to force the final approval of Nord Stream 2, the undersea pipeline that connects Russia to Germany.

But the West has not been watching, and has worked hard to find alternative solutions. The Biden administration played a leading role in this. Pushing American supplies and trying to orchestrate supplies from other parts of the world, the Middle East, Asia, North Africa. Who knows, Europe could find itself with a significantly different energy set-up, with notable geopolitical repercussions.

But beware: many analysts point out that the global liquefied gas industry is producing near the limit. There is room today to send gas to Europe because Asia is experiencing a warm winter, but it may not last. And in fact, the market is already giving some signals. “The dynamic has changed in the last few days,” explains Massimo Di Odoardo of Wood Mackenzie. “Temperatures in Asia have dropped: this has increased the demand for local gas and at the same time decreased imports to Europe by at least 20%”. Putin immediately responded by increasing his supplies. The game therefore continues.