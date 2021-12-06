Russia-Ukraine, the shadow of the war Moscow doubles troops on the border – Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

Tomorrow evening Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will talk to each other on video. Will this meeting be enough to curb troop movements and reduce tensions on Europe’s borders?

Beware of you, Russians. After the meeting of the NATO countries, a week ago, Boris Johnson’s foreign minister went to an English base in the Baltic, jumped on a tank and had herself photographed in Thatcher 1986 style. A quote. Say when the Iron Lady, to put the Soviets on the alert, got on the tanks stationed in West Germany: a warning to the Kremlin – explained Liz Truss – in case he thinks of invading Ukraine. The Russians did not like the skit. Who answered in words with the glacial counterpart Sergej Lavrov: The West plays with fire. And in fact they have been responding for months, moving troops towards Smolensk, Crimea and Donbass. According to Washington Post

, since last summer Moscow has doubled its forces at the border: 175,000 soldiers divided into 100 tactical battalions, with medical units and fuel supplies, ready for an invasion of Ukraine as early as the end of next January. The newspaper cites a dossier and four satellite photos of US services. To take the line of the American administration, which considers this front more important than Afghanistan or Libya. And relaunch a question that the think tank, Atlantic Council, was already asking in April; the same question that every year and for seven years – since the Ukrainian civil war broke out, 14,000 dead – all intelligence in the world have been asking: Does Putin want to launch the final attack?

Biden’s fears



The new dossier does not come out by chance. Tomorrow evening, Putin and Biden will talk to each other on video: for the first time since the June meeting in Switzerland, and a few days after the International Conference on Democracy wanted by the White House (and to which the Russian leader was not invited). The conversation will have no time limits, the two presidents will decide, but a lineup s. And Ukraine will be the first theme. Why Moscow calls US strategic estimates hysterical, denounces the nuclear missiles located in Poland and Romania, recalls the US military maneuvers in the Black Sea and makes fun of Washington’s false alarms, the latest for the Russian exercises last summer: We have every right to move troops to our territory – the Kremlin line – we are not a threat to anyone. NATO to move its forces on our borders in a reckless way. We know that Biden took care of this part of the world when he was Obama’s deputy and this time he doesn’t want to be unprepared, as he was in Kabul. I will not accept anyone’s red line – he repeated these days – and we will make Putin’s plans very, very difficult.

The media offensive



The US claims that Russia is ready for a media offensive to discredit the leaders of Kiev, and according to diplomatic sources it wants to play the Ukrainian game on other scenarios: gas supplies to Europe, suddenly dropped by 25%; suspended crises like that of Bosnia, where the Serbian minority financed by the Kremlin has started to rattle again after 25 years of false peace.

True or not, the January plan would provide the three phases of a rapid conquest of the Ukrainian South, to then move to the pro-Russian Transnistria and finally to Kiev. Putin’s significant aggressive moves (words by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State) stir the Europeans, who for now are giving general political support to Ukraine and little more. S.Only London puts his hand to his wallet, building naval bases and supplying armaments for two billion euros. But the invasion does not convince everyone, ditto Lavrov’s recent words (the nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning) and those who see the usual form of coercive diplomacy, of which Russia is a master: moving troops to pull the rope. Eternal temptation, Ukraine. Last July, for the 30th anniversary of independence from Moscow, Putin published an article on the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians: The modern Ukraine, fruit of the Soviet era – he wrote – was created at the expense of Russia. And one thing clear: in 1991, we were robbed.