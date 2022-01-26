Russia-Ukraine, the winds of war freeze the stock exchanges: 386 billion burned in Europe

Kiev (Ukraine) – While the specter of war terrifies the stock exchanges (Milan minus 4%) and freezes the world economy (it does not matter that Wall Street almost eliminates the losses in closing), the United States 8500 soldiers on alert close to the Russian border due to the Ukrainian crisis, as Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announces. However, he explained that “no mission has yet been assigned, no order for deployment has been given, but ready men are needed in case of need. “. Among the actors in the field on the theater (hopefully not) of war enters also the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who will propose to Putin a “de-escalation path” on the Ukrainian crisis in a conversation “in the coming days”. On Wednesday in Paris the meeting between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine at the level of diplomatic advisors.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, participated late in the evening in a videoconference, organized by the American side, with President Biden, President Macron, Chancellor Scholz, Prime Minister Johnson, President Duda, President of the European Council Michel, Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. Leaders have examined the trend of the crisis in the light of developments on the ground and the results of numerous diplomatic contacts, reiterating the support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The importance of maintaining the closest coordination between the allies and the need for a common response, capable of keeping open a channel of dialogue with Russia to ease tensions, also reiterated, at the same time clarifying the serious consequences that further deterioration of the situation could involve.









Russia actually has it at the moment 100,000 soldiers positioned on the border with Ukraine. “It is vital that other UN member countries understand how Russia’s aggression undermines their peace and security,” said US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Today Russia is threatening Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but this is not just a regional issue,” she continued. “If Russia invaded Ukraine it would strike the very heart of the UN Charter “.

Meanwhile, the world of finance is shaking. Fears about an imminent tightening in Federal Reserve policy US, which may influence the choices of other central banks. Macroeconomic data from Europe and the United States lower than analysts’ estimates. This is how the perfect storm for the stock markets, which for some time were traveling at the highest levels and which they corrected heavily, with Milan being the worst stock market by a few fractions, with the spread instead substantially stable.









Piazza Affari has in fact closed the first session of the week with the Ftse Mib index down by 4.02% at 25,972 points, after a low of the day at 25,801, and the FTSE All share down 4.03% to 28,307. But the political uncertainty of the stall on the Quirinale does not seem to have affected the trend. The other exchanges, in fact, also accused it of a bloodbath, with London trying to contain losses, but still concluded down 2.6%. Much worse did Paris (-3.9%) and Frankfurt, which sold 3.8% at the end. A black Monday which, for the 600 major titles of the Old Continent, translated into 386 billion of capitalization lost in one sitting.

All sectors went badly: the biggest drops were blamed by IT stocks, with the European index of their sector which lost almost 6%. Sales also on luxury, while in Piazza Affari the worst stocks were Stellantis and Iveco, which they have sold over seven percentage points. The banks moved substantially in line with the general price list, while they tried to keep the utilities (Hera and Italgas -1.3%) demonstrating that the market is not afraid of too violent effects on the sector from the withdrawals of extra-profits to finance containment of bills.









Regarding gas, Moscow assures us that there will be no consequences for the supplies of the Old Continent in the event of a conflict. The Kremlin has called “false hysteria” the assumptions that Russia, in response to possible sanctions for the Ukrainian escalation, could interrupt supplies. “This is another brilliant example of fake hysteriawhich is built through fake and provocative news, “he said the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov. Moscow, “in the most difficult moments of its relations with the West, was a reliable guarantor of Europe’s energy security”, he added.

The energy groups in any case benefited in part from the trend in reference raw materials. In fact, oil is weak but it remains above 80 dollars a barrel, while natural gas has obviously rebounded on tensions in Ukraine with an increase of 17% to 93 euros per megawatt hour. On the other hand, gold is flat, moving around $ 1,840 an ounce, a sign that the tension remains for now confined to stock markets with Wall Street which also had a very bad first part of the session, with the Nasdaq falling by 4%.









The American president, Joe Biden, has assured that he has “total unanimity” with the European allies. According to analysts, the reconstructions that give the US president Biden ready to send troops, ships and planes Investors obviously don’t like them near the very tense Ukrainian theater. Who are perhaps even more frightened by the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal reserve, with the expectation of important communications for monetary policy and perhaps also on the securities purchase program. The SME index of the euro zone also disappointed and manufacturing activity in the United States.

At the end of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union on the risk of Russia invading Ukraine, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, presents himself in front of the journalists and tries to calm the spirits. “We know very well qthe degree of threats and how to react. We must avoid playing with our nerves and avoid alarmist reactions that also have financial consequences ”, she warns. “I don’t think there’s anything new that can increase the feeling of fear of an immediate attack,” she explains.









In fact it distances itself from American “dramatization” who in the last hour has spoken of an “imminent invasion” and urged the families of US diplomats stationed in Kiev to return. An order that, as a rule, preludes degeneration into war. But Borrell tries to downplay this move as well. “The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, explained to us that this is not an evacuation of personnel but a precautionary measure for unnecessary personnel who are free to leave the country. In any case, we do not see the need for precautionary measures ”, he points out. And on this, in Borrell’s words, all Twenty-seven agree. Even if, in reality, Germany and Austria already have evacuation plans in hand.