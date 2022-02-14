Russia – Ukraine, today’s news live: Scholz in Kiev with Zelenskij

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholzarrived in Kiev, asks Russia for “immediate signs of de-escalation” in the crisis with theUkraine. “A military aggression will have serious consequences for Russia,” she adds. Meanwhile, the Kremlin expects “that the narrow channels for dialogue will allow us to find reciprocity on the part of our opponents and the desire to find a solution that truly takes our interests into account”. The G7 warns: “The priority is to support efforts for de-escalation, but if Moscow intensifies military action, ready to impose sanctions with enormous consequences on the Russian economy”. The EU thinks of a plan for possible refugees.

15:58 Scholz: “Ukraine’s NATO membership is not on the agenda”

“The question of membership of alliances is not on the agenda”. This is how Olaf Scholz replied to a question on the hypothesis (or, conversely, the freezing) of Ukraine at NATO, during the press conference in Kiev alongside the Ukrainian president Volodimyr Zelenskij. “And it is precisely for this reason”, continued the German Chancellor, “that it is a bit strange to observe that the Russian government is putting at the center of great political problems something that is not practically on the agenda. , this is the challenge we are actually facing: that something that is not the problem at all has now become a problem. “

In general, “it is worth making every effort” to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, stressed Scholz, who also reiterated that “Germany and France intend to strengthen the commitment of the Normandy format”, although this remains “a difficult process”. Among the various negotiation formats, Scholz also mentioned the dynamics of the Minsk agreements and the mediation proposals of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) “.

15:53 ​​Possible extraordinary EU summit

During the summit between the European Union and the African Union, scheduled for Thursday 17 and Friday 18, an extraordinary summit of the European Council could be convened to address any developments in the crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border. This is what theAgi in Brussels. The entry into force of the severe sanctions against Russia threatened by the European Union in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine requires the unanimous support of European governments. Hence one of the keys to understanding the possible meeting between leaders on the sidelines of the summit with African heads of government.

15:45 Zelenskij: “NATO membership would guarantee our security”

Membership of NATO would guarantee the security of Ukraine: this was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskij, in the joint press conference with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the end of their meeting in Kiev.

15:12 End of the summit between Scholz and Zelenskij

Ukraine and Germany have different approaches on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskij, at the end of talks in Kiev with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. “The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe,” he added.

“Germany is strongly at your side,” said Scholz at a press conference together with the Ukrainian president. “No country in the world has supported Ukraine in recent years as financially as Germany”, added the chancellor, who announced the rapid payment of “another 150 million euros” of the loan. “In case of military aggression, we would be ready for full-scale sanctions, if Russia violates Ukrainian sovereignty again, we will know what to do. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are not negotiable. We expect Russia to have clear signs of de -escalation, an attack on Ukraine would have serious consequences, “he added

14:52 Part of the Russian drills are ending

“A part of the exercises of the Russian armed forces is ending, another will be completed in the near future.” The defense minister said so Serghei Shoiguquoted by Taxmeeting the president Vladimir Putin.

14:19 Lavrov: “The dialogue continues”

There are “always” chances of reaching an agreement with Western countries, said the Russian foreign minister. Serghei Lavrovin response to the Russian President Vladimir Putin who, in an interview today in the Kremlin, had asked him if there were indeed possibilities in this sense or if instead the countries involved only want to drag Russia into endless negotiations, the pool of journalists of Ria Novosti credited to the Kremlin, publishing the photo of Putin and Lavrov, sitting at a great distance at the edge of a dark wooden table. The President sitting at the head of the table, the minister to his right, but far, far away.

14:18 Putin: “The expansion of NATO is infinite and very dangerous”

The expansion of NATO eastward “is infinite and very dangerous”. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by TASS, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov on the counter-responses to be given to the US and the Atlantic Alliance regarding the security guarantees requested by Moscow. Putin said this expansion comes “at the expense of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine”.

13.40 The Russian Duma votes on the recognition of the Donbass Republics

The Russian State Duma has set for tomorrow the vote of the resolution in which President Vladimir Putin is asked to recognize, as part of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, self-proclaimed independent republics in 2014. Two different were presented. resolutions. The first, presented by the Communist Party, asks the president directly to recognize the two republics, the second, of the ruling party of united Russia, calls for consultations between the president and the foreign and defense ministers, before proceeding, if necessary. Both texts will be discussed tomorrow.

The president of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, warned that a recognition by Moscow of the Donbass separatist republics, “would cause misunderstanding around the world”. “They are part of the territory of Ukraine, in accordance with the decision of the United Nations”, recalled Stefanchuk quoted by Ria Novosti.

12.30. The Baltics ask for an OSCE meeting, Moscow does not participate



Russia will not participate in the OSCE meeting this afternoon, convened by the Organization’s Polish presidency, at the request of the Baltic states. This was announced by Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, as reported by Ria Novosti. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania requested the meeting, in accordance with the Vienna Document, after receiving replies which they consider “unsatisfactory” from Belarus to their request for explanations on “unusual military activities”.

Tomorrow, another OSCE emergency meeting requested by Ukraine should also take place regarding Moscow’s failure to respond to similar requests for clarification on military movements at the border.

11 am. The warning from the G7

The G7 countries are ready to inflict sanctions on Russia with “huge and immediate” impact in the event of an aggression against Ukraine. IS what we read in a joint note from the G7 finance ministers. “The current Russian military deployment on the borders of Ukraine is a cause of grave concern”, the note reads, “we, the finance ministers of the G7, underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy. , also supporting the current efforts to urgently identify a diplomatic path towards de-escalation “.

“We are united in our determination to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as economic and financial stability,” the statement continues, “the G7, together with international financial institutions and in particular the International Monetary Fund through its ‘Stand-by Arrangement of 2020, are providing significant financial support to Ukraine.’

“From 2014 to date, the overall bilateral and multilateral economic support has exceeded 48 billion dollars”, it continues, “based on our assistance since 2014, we will continue to coordinate closely to ensure that Ukraine receives economic support. necessary to facilitate the authorities’ current reform efforts under an IMF program, also supported by other financial institutions and development partners, and is on a sustainable economic and fiscal path “. “Our immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation”, the G7 ministers continue, “however, we reiterate that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine will be addressed with a swift, coordinated and robust response. . We are ready to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions that will have huge and immediate consequences on the Russian economy. “

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and remain ready to act in a highly coordinated manner and at very short notice with further economic and financial support to Ukraine,” the statement concludes.

10 am. Nothing Born for Ukraine? Kiev ambassador to London “misunderstood”

Ukraine could give up the goal of joining the Born if that can help avoid a war with Russia. The ambassador of Kiev In the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaikoexcept then reverse after the braking of the office of the Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Prystaiko had expressed Ukraine’s readiness to be “flexible”, despite the fact that the goal of joining NATO is included in the Constitution. When asked about the possibility of Kiev giving up its ambition to be part of the Atlantic Alliance, the ambassador replied: “We could, especially if we are threatened like this, be blackmailed and pushed in this direction”.

It is a “misunderstanding” that Ukraine can renounce NATO membership to avoid a war with Russia. He then clarified the ambassador Prystaiko to the BBC. “We simply have to find a solution by tomorrow,” the day Washington expects to attack Moscow, the diplomat added. Prystaiko then observed that Russia already borders on NATO member nations and that therefore an entry of Ukraine “would not change its security situation”.