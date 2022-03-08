Russia – Ukraine War: Atomic Agency Reports New Bombing of Ukrainian Nuclear Site | Vladimir Putin | NATO | Volodymyr Zelensky | VIDEO | WORLD

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday it had received reports of a bombardment that damaged a nuclear research center in the city. ukrainian of Kharkiv, although no “consequence”.

The Vienna-based entity said Ukrainian authorities reported the attack occurred on Sunday and no increased radiation level was reported at the site.

Because the “inventory of radioactive material is very low” and maintained at a levelsubcritical”, the IAEA pointed out that “The reported damage will have no consequence.”

The facility is part of the Institute Kharkiv of Physics and Technology, a research center that produces radioactive material for medical and industrial purposes.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has been facing heavy shelling and missile attacks from Russia in recent days.

The nuclear institute has been at the center of internet conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims that it Ukraine seeks to create a “dirty bomb”a crude nuclear weapon capable of causing mass death.

The IAEA said this was the latest case of a nuclear facility affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We have already had several episodes that compromise security at nuclear sites in Ukraine” said the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

There have been reports of damage to radioactive waste facilities near Kiev and Kharkov, and Russian forces attacked the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya.

The IAEA stated that Zaporizhzhyathe largest nuclear power plant in Europe, is under the control of Russian forces, which prevent the delivery of medicines and spare parts.

Only two of the plant’s reactors are in operation.

Communications were disrupted with a small nuclear facility in the southern city of Mariupol surrounded by Russian forces, leaving residents without power and water.

The IAEA urged Moscow and Kiev to negotiate a plan to safeguard nuclear facilities.

Grossi offered to travel to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of a 1986 disaster, to mediate that negotiation.

