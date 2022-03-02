Russia-Ukraine War: breaking news, all the news and analysis of the invasion

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Russian troops took full control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. However, the Ukrainian government denies this.

Civilian infrastructure, life-support facilities and urban transport are operating normally, Konashenkov was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.

CNN could not immediately verify the Russian Defense Ministry’s claims.

However, Ukraine denies that Kherson fell.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry denied reports that the city of Kherson has fallen to the Russians.

“According to information from our brigade, the battles are continuing now,” a ministry spokesman said. “The city is not totally captured, some parts are under our control.”

a bit of context: Screenshots posted on social media and a video obtained by CNN appear to show the Russian military in control of the city center, with military vehicles seen driving along a roundabout in northern Kherson on Tuesday and parked in Svobody square in the center of the city.

This comes after several days of heavy fighting and shelling, with apartment buildings and civilian structures damaged. On Tuesday, the mayor posted a harsh message on Facebook warning that the city was under attack and “residential buildings and urban facilities are burning.”