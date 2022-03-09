Russia-Ukraine War: Breaking News, Invasion Analysis and News

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska posted an open letter on her Facebook page reflecting on what has happened in Ukraine in the last two weeks since the Russian invasion.

“Despite assurances from the Kremlin-backed propaganda media calling this a ‘special operation,’ it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians,” Zelenska said.

In the long and passionate letter, she added: “Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating thing about this invasion is the child casualties. Eight-year-old Alice, who died in the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kyiv, who he died in the shelling with his parents. Arseniy, 14, was hit in the head by debris and could not be saved because an ambulance could not reach him in time due to the intense fires.”

“The first newborn of the war, he saw the concrete ceiling of the basement, his first breath was the acrid air below ground, and he was greeted by a trapped and terrified community. At this point, there are several dozen children who have never known peace in their lives,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian first lady also touched on the challenges of obtaining essential health care, as well as the rising tide of refugees.

She said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has underestimated the resistance of the Ukrainians.

“While Kremlin propagandists boasted that Ukrainians would greet them with flowers as saviors, they have been rebuffed with Molotov cocktails,” he wrote.

Zelenska also thanked people from all over the world for supporting her country.

And she echoed her husband’s demands for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “Shut down the sky and we will handle the war on the ground ourselves,” she said.

He concluded: “I testify and tell the world: the war in Ukraine is not a war ‘somewhere out there’. This is a war in Europe, close to the borders of the EU. Ukraine is stopping the force that can aggressively enter in their cities tomorrow under the guise of saving civilians.

“If we don’t stop Putin, who is threatening to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place in the world for any of us,” he continued.